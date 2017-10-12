I haven’t written a thing about my health for at least two weeks now because I felt like it’s all been done before, so why bother?

But after reading Kim’s post yesterday, it stirred up all of my emotions, the ones that I have been trying so hard to repress. I like life better when I’m not constantly thinking or overanalyzing everything. I’m safer when I keep my distance from people who aren’t within my inner sanctum.

I put my walls back up when I get hurt really badly by someone and that happened to me…again!

When the fuck will I ever learn not to trust anyone? Haven’t I been treated like an afterthought enough times that I should know better by now?

My mental health is precarious. The worse that the fibro gets, the more I worry that I’ll have another complete meltdown.

I’ve been spending about 60% of my awake hours stoned and if I had enough weed, I’d make that 100%. But alas, I can only get so much of it at any given time.

My bones fucking ache like a throbbing, infected tooth. Trigger points throughout my entire body are sore to the slightest touch, now even the ones on the upper half of my body. It’s spreading insidiously upwards. Muscle spasms are constant. I’m weaker than I have ever been and I’m starting to lose muscle tone in my legs.

Each time I think that I have “accepted” this lifelong sentence, with my body stepping in to take the place of a jail cell, I go back to the anger and depression stages.

I’m imprisoned in this painful body until the good Lord decides that it’s time for me to leave. But then again, if memory serves me correctly, my brain gets off on telling me to kill itself.

And as my physical health continues to deteriorate, I’m scared that I’ll end up deciding that maybe I would be better off.

I’d be finally done suffering, but the chaos I’d leave behind…well, that’s the thought that saves me for now.

