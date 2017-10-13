So I see that my mom called me at 9:03AM. That is specifically because she believes you may call someone between the hours of 9AM and 8PM if you have ‘an ounce of sense’. I look at the clock, it is 10:31AM. I have gloriously slept through the night and have awoken at 10:31AM. (Of course, I did not get into bed until after two in the morning but that is beside the point.) I need to return her call.
My mom wanted to be a teacher but her parents never had enough money for her to even consider going to college, she married my dad when she was 18 and had her first child 8 months later. She said her “daddy” would’ve shot my Dad had he known she was pregnant when they married. Those were the days… and a tale for another time.
I respect my mom. She worked alongside my dad in every business venture they went into, they were very successful. I always said she wasn’t great at the day-to-day parenting but she was an awesome ‘crisis’ Mom. God save anyone who went after her cubs, they’d be dealing with Mama Bear. It would not end well for them! She birthed six children, one stillborn, and adopted a seventh when he was 9 years old from South Korea. She loved her children fiercely, never missed a birthday cake, or a Christmas with Santa gifts. She still mothers’ us but age has not been kind. She has had a few mild strokes and a heart attack. Her speech and balance are affected and diabetes she has lived with for too many years is breaking down the rest of her body.
I returned her call, my heart pounding as I was still in bed and knew that just wouldn’t fly with my mom who was always up with the sun. I also didn’t know what to talk about, fearing this call would be like the last when she informed me in her broken speech pattern that all of this fibromyalgia nonsense needs to be stopped. It was “too much”. Too much about the book I wrote, too much about the blog I wrote, too much about the group I admin, I was simply “too much”.
“It just isn’t healthy, isn’t there something else you can talk about?”
My husband, thank God, talked some sense into me saying this is not your mom, this is ‘someone’ or ‘someones’ talking in her ear… she is proud of your accomplishments and you know this. And I do. But I know my mom wants all of her children to be treated equally and be in the ‘spotlight’ so to speak, equally. Hence, my ‘time’ was done.
So I did return her call, we talked about the weather, Halloween decorations, getting ready for fall, flannel shirts and my dad having a hard time getting used to his new hearing aids. No more talk about the ‘fibromyalgia nonsense’. And the call was ended with “I love you.”
In conclusion, even though my feelings were hurt and still a bit raw to this day… she did have a point, I was fibro 24/7 and it was me. I am not fibromyalgia, I am a 50-year-old lady who still gets nervous when her mom catches her sleeping past 8AM! Seriously though, we cannot BE our disease, we are an individual first. I am not fibromyalgia. I have other interests and other things in my life that need tending. So I have put fibromyalgia on a shelf in a box. I will take out that box when I need to tend to it, still daily, but on my timetable. Then, there are days the box falls off the shelf, spilling its contents all over and I am forced to deal with it all damn day, but I’m more than IT. I am more than a disease…you are more than a disease.
~Kim
October 13, 2017 at 10:28 am
Do you know how long it took me to stop being afraid to take naps because my mom or husband would say “Oh, tired again? It’s not good to sleep your life away!”
Yes, like I really want to be exhausted already at 11 am.
I finally said to them, “Listen, I need to take a nap most days, so please respect that.”
I believe that certain people will say things without thinking of the repercussions that their words have on us.
October 13, 2017 at 10:54 am
My God! Ditto! I did have that discussion but I still get the pursed lips when I get up… I just roll my eyes and say WHAT?!?! But that is met with “nothing”… really does sting! (But I’m in the clear with the hubby, he does have my back, wish yours did too!) I don’t think I’ll ever get over the ‘fear’ of mother backlash! It helped moving out of state for five years… for a while.
October 13, 2017 at 10:30 am
Damn right you’re not your disease. First of all, you’re a wonderful human being.
October 13, 2017 at 10:54 am
You rock! Thank you so much for your kind comments, always and insightful too! ~Kim
October 13, 2017 at 11:40 am
Thank YOU, Kim. We’re a family of sorts, you know. BTW, I find you very perceptive too.
October 13, 2017 at 11:31 am
Mothers…..oh boy. When I went on an anti depressant my mom said ” I hope this doesn’t make you feel ok about not calling me” Lol. It was one of those moments where I wondered if she didn’t steal me out of a stroller
October 13, 2017 at 12:15 pm
Hahaha! OMG! Did I need to hear that! You just made my entire day! ~Kim
October 13, 2017 at 11:44 am
I can remember trying to cut back on swearing when I phoned my mom. She swore sometimes but not like me. LOL My mom never approved of much with me, so living so far away was a blessing for me.
October 13, 2017 at 12:13 pm
Funny isn’t it? I bet when she talks about you to her friends you are perfect! But when they talk directly to us… never seem to measure up to their expectations. Mom’s are tough. I enjoyed my time in another state and am looking forward to another move in the near future! ~Kim
October 13, 2017 at 12:21 pm
Well, honestly, my mom never talked good about me. She was …..hmmm….a difficult mom in many ways. I loved her, but I didn’t always like her.
October 13, 2017 at 12:27 pm
Ahhh… difficult, yes. I understand that sentiment clearly. Thanks Jackie. (kinda sucks sometimes) ~Kim
