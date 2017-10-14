To prove that my sense of humor, if not my desire to write, is still intact, here’s an ad from 1948 that was published in the Chicago Tribune.
I have a hard time believing that nobody who saw this didn’t snicker to themselves, but it was a different time in 1948.
A more innocent time.
Why are Veronica’s boobs so pointy?
Jughead looks asleep. I thought that he liked hamburgers, not wieners.
And Archie wins the Award for Most Moronic Teenager at Riverdale High School.
October 14, 2017 at 4:27 pm
Thank you for the much needed laugh. My inhales are snorts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 14, 2017 at 4:29 pm
Very welcome. I mean, come on? Didn’t people have dirty minds in 1948? Sheesh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 14, 2017 at 4:32 pm
People have had dirty minds since the beginning of people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 14, 2017 at 5:24 pm
hahaha! That is just too funny! I always loved Archie comics. I was wondering about the ad copy… the weiners are in cellophane protected package! haha … you could go a bit dirty minded with this, too. Also, how were they packaged before, before the cellophane? … Now, the pointy boobs! Back when, the style of bra was made to look that way, with all cotton fabric, and stitching round and round the cups. We called them the ‘bullet bras’. 🙂
LikeLike
October 14, 2017 at 5:49 pm
Now that’s funny……LOL
LikeLike
October 14, 2017 at 6:09 pm
hilarious !
LikeLike
October 14, 2017 at 6:14 pm
I would guess that the characters of Chuck and Nancy hadn’t yet been introduced to the Riverdale universe in 1948.
LikeLike