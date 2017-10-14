To prove that my sense of humor, if not my desire to write, is still intact, here’s an ad from 1948 that was published in the Chicago Tribune.

I have a hard time believing that nobody who saw this didn’t snicker to themselves, but it was a different time in 1948.

A more innocent time.

Why are Veronica’s boobs so pointy?

Jughead looks asleep. I thought that he liked hamburgers, not wieners.

And Archie wins the Award for Most Moronic Teenager at Riverdale High School.

