I was sitting down in front of my laptop yesterday afternoon, feeling absolutely icky after my epic four-hour nap, when I had what I think some people call a “moment of clarity.”
“I’m sick. I’m really sick…fuck.”
In all of my spoken and written communications over the last five years, I have used the words depression, anxiety and fibromyalgia way too many times to count.
But, I don’t think that I have ever just said or typed, simply, “I’m sick.”
It’s so strange, but I wish that I could climb a moderately sized pile of dirt and stand on top of it while shouting, “Hey, you guys! I’m sick.”
The word sick is everything to me now, not the actual diseases that I have. They all combine to make me an extremely unwell 43-year-old woman with exhausted eyes and a wry smile.
Unhealthy, chronically ill…fucking irreversibly sick.
If you strip things down to the basics, it’s really so much easier to comprehend. Perhaps this is a phase, a part of the whole acceptance thing that I keep hearing about. I have no idea, I just sort of roll with the punches.
You know, the truly saddest part is that the healthy me is still inside this now sick body, confused as fuck about what the hell happened.
Why can’t I get my ass up to the little store? It’s a short drive and I can lean on the cart.
Why can’t I cook a big dinner? Or shit, even a small one?
Why can’t I think straight and do all of the things? Even putting a clean sheet on my bed is a monumental challenge now, what the hell is wrong with me?
Because you’re fucking sick, Mer. Get it?
Got it?
Good.
October 17, 2017 at 10:46 am
It’s hard to “like” this post technically. There are some additional complications that arose in the Wulf household this weekend that has caused some dredging for my wife. Those are never good things or times for her. What I told her is that she can’t blame herself for how she feels or for things that happened because of her Aspberger’s. My analogy was that is would be like taking a blind person, stealing their cane, putting them in a room they’ve never been in before, telling them to find their way out and the getting pissed because they kept bumping in to the furniture and the walls.
All you can do is all you can do, and that’s all you can do. So do what you can…when you can..and celebrate ANY victory no matter how small someone else might think it is.
Thus spake the Wulf!!!
October 17, 2017 at 10:58 am
I wish it was as easy as just telling myself that, but when I get up to refill my coffee cup and pull a muscle grabbing the half gallon of milk from the fridge…thank you for your insight, Wulf.
October 17, 2017 at 11:02 am
I didn’t say it was easy, Mer. I’ve been having to pick up a lot of the same pieces for 25 years of our dating and marriage. But it is still true, and you need to be reminded that you DO have value, and that saying holds merit…all you can do …well I won’t say it again now. But I will continue to tell you that if I feel you need to hear it.
October 17, 2017 at 11:05 am
I’ll hold you to that…I need to be reminded that I still have value and some kind of purpose.
October 17, 2017 at 11:16 am
Challenge accepted!!!
October 17, 2017 at 11:20 am
LOL
October 17, 2017 at 11:21 am
Damn it stripped my (Barney mode on/off) tags as it thought they were code.
October 17, 2017 at 11:22 am
You have a Barney mode?
October 17, 2017 at 11:28 am
Barney Stinson, yes.
Barney the horrible purple dinosaur, no.
October 17, 2017 at 11:32 am
Thank God.
October 17, 2017 at 11:15 am
I agree with Wulf….all you can do is all you can do. And….You DO have a purpose. You teach us what it’s like to be sick all the time. You teach us to be gentle, to be kind, to be patient. You teach us that even though there are some of us that aren’t sick all the time we need to be reminded that some of you are. And it’s ok. It’s ok that you whine and moan and ask “Why me?” Because I sure in hell do. You are a teacher Mer, even as you learn. ❤
October 17, 2017 at 11:44 am
Aw Jackie, I don’t even have words… ❤
October 17, 2017 at 1:38 pm
❤
October 17, 2017 at 11:28 am
Your purpose and your value is your blog and your communicating with others. As is my mine. In the process of creating, you have created a new purpose for yourself. As have I.
Nut here is a question…what is the difference between what you write on THIS blog as opposed to what you write on CURMUDGEON’S blog? Is there a Jekyyl/Hyde thing going on?
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 17, 2017 at 11:42 am
CURMUDGEON’s blog is a place for me to write about things that I’d rather not have my family read, specifically my mother. Also, I don’t write about any kind of illness related topics on his blog. He was kind enough to allow me that sort of outlet.
And thank you.
October 17, 2017 at 11:44 am
Okay. I get it. Thanks.
October 17, 2017 at 11:45 am
No problem.
