Here I was thinking that tomorrow was my blog anniversary, when I received this notification from WordPress a short while ago.
Happy Anniversary with WordPress.com!
You registered on WordPress.com 5 years ago.
Thanks for flying with us. Keep up the good blogging.
I had a party planned and everything, with streamers, confetti and pony rides. I even ordered a cake. But it’s too late now. The party is cancelled, sorry you guys.I didn’t even get a chance to be a pretentious asshole.Seriously though, I’m amazed at myself for sticking with something for so long. I don’t usually do that. All I know for sure is that the day I started this blog, I opened up my world in ways that I never dreamed possible.
To all of my original blog family that are still here with me, thank you.To all of my newer blog family here with me now, thank you.I love you all dearly.My only advice to anyone who has just recently started blogging is to be patient, be yourself and stay away from the stats page. Numbers aren’t what’s important.Your tribe will find you.
October 17, 2017 at 12:42 pm
Well, damn. I wanted a pony ride. Congratulations, Mer. Here’s to many more.
October 17, 2017 at 12:50 pm
I was only able to afford one pony, anyway. But, i would have let you have the first ride, Christine, because you are so fucking hip.
Thank you!
October 17, 2017 at 1:07 pm
So fucking hip.
October 17, 2017 at 1:08 pm
We are both so damned hip…too hip to be square.
October 17, 2017 at 12:44 pm
I just got my 5 year badge today, too. (Even tho this current blog is only a few months and change – hah) I didn’t know you and I registered the exact same day 5 years ago. I knew we were both in October. Or maybe I knew a few years ago and forgot. Anyway, thought it was cool that my badge was my recent notification and this post of yours was at the top on my reader. 😀
October 17, 2017 at 12:52 pm
That is just trippy, CB. 😉
So yes, we have know each other for 5 years now. You’re special to me, dear. I’m so glad that you’re still here. ❤
October 17, 2017 at 12:53 pm
Aww, I’m so glad you’re still here! ❤
October 17, 2017 at 12:53 pm
Also…congrats to you!!! 🙂
October 17, 2017 at 12:45 pm
Congratulations Mer! 5 years! Whoa nelly!~Kim
October 17, 2017 at 12:54 pm
Crazy shit, eh? Thank you, Kim. Whoa, Nelly Olsen. LOL
October 17, 2017 at 12:49 pm
Oooh, happy birthday to your blog! Xxxx
October 17, 2017 at 12:55 pm
Thank you especially for sticking around, Lou. And for all the prayers that you have said on my behalf, I love you, dear friend. ❤
October 17, 2017 at 12:56 pm
Party’s cancelled??? Shit I already started drinking. Oh well back to work. 😎
October 17, 2017 at 12:57 pm
Clearly you weren’t planning on having cake. 🙂
October 17, 2017 at 1:31 pm
Lol nope. Wine and whatever.
October 17, 2017 at 1:17 pm
Oh wow! Congratulations, I think your tribe is awesome, you have some of the best commenters on WP…not including me ofcourse lol
October 17, 2017 at 1:18 pm
LOL! You’re one hell of a great blogger!
And thank you. 🙂
October 17, 2017 at 1:19 pm
Haha! I read my comment afterward and I was like….wait…did I just accidentally arrange a dance off with my followers vs your followers, all west side story style lol
October 17, 2017 at 1:20 pm
“When you’re a Jet you’re a Jet all the way!!” 🙂
October 17, 2017 at 1:21 pm
haha!!
October 17, 2017 at 1:41 pm
From your first cigarette till your last dyin day!
October 17, 2017 at 1:45 pm
I quit smoking!
October 17, 2017 at 1:53 pm
Good for you. Same here. Same here.
October 17, 2017 at 1:17 pm
me as a commenter…..i stink as a commenter
October 17, 2017 at 1:17 pm
clearly
October 17, 2017 at 1:19 pm
I only comment when I have something to say and depending on how introverted I’m feeling. 😉
Oh, you’re fine. LOL
October 17, 2017 at 1:51 pm
Congrats!! I got my 5 year notice in August but….I stayed quiet because I’m humble that way. ……..Ahahahahahahah……
Glad I found you when I did. Best thing eveah! ❤
October 17, 2017 at 1:53 pm
Aw, thank you Jackie, me too!! ❤
You can still be humble and brag a little. Keeping a blog going for 5 years is no easy feat and quite an accomplishment. 🙂
