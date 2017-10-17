Here I was thinking that tomorrow was my blog anniversary, when I received this notification from WordPress a short while ago.

Happy Anniversary with WordPress.com!
You registered on WordPress.com 5 years ago.
Thanks for flying with us. Keep up the good blogging.
I had a party planned and everything, with streamers, confetti and pony rides. I even ordered a cake. But it’s too late now. The party is cancelled, sorry you guys.
I didn’t even get a chance to be a pretentious asshole.
Seriously though, I’m amazed at myself for sticking with something for so long. I don’t usually do that. All I know for sure is that the day I started this blog, I opened up my world in ways that I never dreamed possible.
To all of my original blog family that are still here with me, thank you.
To all of my newer blog family here with me now, thank you.
I love you all dearly.
My only advice to anyone who has just recently started blogging is to be patient, be yourself and stay away from the stats page. Numbers aren’t what’s important.
Your tribe will find you.
