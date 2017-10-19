I was nominated by Jenn from Reclaiming My Sanity for the Sunshine Blogger Award. If you haven’t done so already, check out her blog. She’s a real sweetheart.

Thank you kindly, Jenn.

When someone nominates me for an award, I always forget. Always.

Except this time, damn it! I fucking remembered and for that reason, I’m gonna make myself some blueberry muffins later.

Maybe, we’ll see if I forget.

The rules of the Sunshine Blogger Award are:

Thank the blogger who nominated you and link to them. Answer the eleven questions asked. Nominate 11 other bloggers. Create 11 new and different questions for them to answer. List the rules. Include the “Sunshine Blogger Award” logo in your post somewhere.



Here are the questions from Jenn:

What blog post are you most proud of? I’ve written so many posts that it’s really difficult to choose a favorite. Hmm, let’s see…I think one of my favorites was “Totally Tubular.” I got stuck in the tubes at Chuck E. Cheese at my daughter’s 4th birthday party, which was a long time ago. She’ll be 21 in January, almost the same age that I was when she arrived on the scene.

Who is your favorite blogger? I have way too many blogs that I read to choose only one favorite, so I’ll just leave this question a mystery.

If you had the choice to pick a magical power what would it be? I’ve always wished that I could fly. I’ve had many dreams of swooping down and touching the tree tops at night, scaring the shit out of the owls. I also wouldn’t mind being invisible so that I could go to my ex’s house (wherever that is) and fuck around with his head. Maybe even pull a chair out from under him. Asshat. (Not my husband, my kids real father. Biological. Shit, I was trying not to use the fancier word.)

What is your guilty pleasure? Watching Lady Gaga music videos on Youtube.

What is your favorite holiday? Christmas! I like the lights, the food, the general merriment of the season. I also get to listen to Christmas music for like 2 months beforehand. Also, since I shop for gifts online now, I don’t have to run people over at Walmart while I’m using the zippycart.

If you knew you were going to be stranded on a deserted island, which 3 items would you take with? Is there an internet connection on this island? Probably not. I’d take a fancy dinner dress like Ginger from Gilligan’s Island, my best pair of fuzzy socks and a case of Bic lighters, because rubbing two sticks together would not produce fire, it would just piss me off.

What is your favorite recipe? I can make a killer lasagna.

How many times a day do you check your email? Maybe 3 or 4 times. Nothing usually there but spam and shit like that, but you never know when you’ll find an email from a real person.

What is your #1 tip for new bloggers? Be patient, be yourself and stay away from the stats page. Numbers aren’t what’s important. Seriously, don’t even pay attention to it.

What are your hobbies (other than writing)? I like to color, read, nap, play with my dogs, nap, chat online with my friends, watch TV, nap…okay, I’m starting to see a pattern here.

What is your greatest fear? I have many fears, but hands down, my greatest fear is being alone in this world. I’ve had so many failed friendships, I sometimes wonder if I’m just an easily forgettable person.

Now my questions for the nominees:

1. If you could meet one deceased famous person, who would it be?

2. Do you have any tattoos and if so, are any of them offensive?

3. Do you believe that fat bottomed girls make the rocking world go round?

4. What’s your favorite Beatles song? (Please add a 250 word essay explaining your reasons.)

5. What was your first Halloween costume?

6. Have you ever picked anything up using your feet and toes because you didn’t feel like bending over?

7. Have you accidentally farted while on a first date?

8. Did you know that the bird is the word? (Everybody know that the bird is the word.)

9. Do you always wash your hands after you use the lavatory?

10. Do you agree that people are strange, especially when you’re a stranger?

11. Do you tidy up the table before you leave a restaurant or do you give no fucks?

The 11 bloggers that I nominate are:

Anyone who wants to accept this award!! You all bring sunshine into my life. *sniff*

(Yep, I tweak the rules because I can, bwahaha.)

