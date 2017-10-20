As of 6pm last evening, I am now officially single.
My fucking bastard of a husband got caught “swiping” on an app called Tinder. After 10 minutes of trying to lie to me that he was only texting a buddy of his (and after telling me to fuck off, which he’s done before when his back is up against a wall) he finally told me the truth.
But, you know, it’s not a big deal, because he deleted the app.
No. Too fucking late.
Shit, maybe I should join Tinder. Lord knows that I haven’t had sex in an extremely long time, perhaps I’d have some luck!!
It’s like my heart is a Capri Sun juice box and he stabbed one of those flimsy straws into it, then sucked out any love juice that was left. I feel nothing but numb and cold towards him now. I haven’t even cried yet, which I am sure that I will end up doing eventually.
I tried. I really tried, you guys. I at least have that to console myself with. I gave it my best shot to forgive him after finding out about his sex ad and try to fix this. But obviously there is no fixing this marriage.
I need to get my own car as quickly as possible. I just sent my brother a message asking if he’ll keep an eye out for something around $1,500.00 which is all that I have right now.
After 15 years, I’m just done. I can’t let the mother fucker keep hurting me, I just can’t. If I allow it to continue, there’ll be nothing left of me.
October 20, 2017 at 9:37 am
It seems absolutely insane to “hit the like button” given the content of this post – so I didn’t – but I did want to acknowledge you, your post, the courage to write it – and even more so, the courage to admit that you are hurt and pained. For all the different reasons that this is happening, know that you will come through it – and it’s important that you honour yourself in the best possible way. You are worthy of being treated with respect and absolute honesty and truth – at all times. Remember that and believe it. Always.
LikeLiked by 4 people
October 20, 2017 at 9:49 am
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 9:37 am
Fucking SOB. He’s lucky Ohio is a long way from Texas.
I’m so sorry, Merry, you do not deserve this shit. Standing behind you, WT, whatever I can do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 9:50 am
You’re always there, thank you Wonder Twin. ❤
LikeLike
October 20, 2017 at 9:50 am
Sad and happy for you at the same time. Stay strong. Sending hugs and love your way ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 9:52 am
I get that…happy. Happy that I don’t have to allow him to do this to me anymore.
Thank you. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 9:54 am
I am so sorry. Anger is survival mode for you right now… be fucking angry!!! Yes, I’m sure the sadness will come. Remember though, whatever does come… I am right here for you! Email me, pick up a phone, anytime you need to talk. ANYTIME. I am here for you, not to judge you, certainly not to make sense of this whole thing as I wouldn’t know how??? But I can listen. ~Kim
LikeLiked by 3 people
October 20, 2017 at 2:10 pm
I did cry when my daughter and I were talking, but I recovered pretty quick. Angry and numb right now is my best bet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 2:12 pm
I hear that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 10:05 am
So sorry. I had the cheater too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 2:11 pm
Shit.
LikeLike
October 20, 2017 at 10:18 am
You have every right to be angry as hell right now. Use it to move forward. I’m sorry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 2:12 pm
That’s what I intend to do, thank you.
LikeLike
October 20, 2017 at 2:22 pm
I’ve been there. Hugs!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 10:20 am
What a fucking penis wrinkle.
Love you, Mer. Behind you 110%. ::hugs::
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 2:12 pm
Love you too, dear. Thank you.
LikeLike
October 20, 2017 at 10:52 am
Aw shit. I’m so very sorry Mer. You don’t deserve this. Dammit. I’ll send you an email or if you are up to it pm me in facebook. I should be home all day. Big big hugs and a good kick in the ass to him. Love you. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 2:14 pm
Love you too, Jackie. ❤
LikeLike
October 20, 2017 at 10:59 am
No words…
LikeLiked by 2 people
October 20, 2017 at 11:14 am
So sorry Mer. How can life keep throwing you these curve balls? Thinking of you with virtual hugs.
LikeLike
October 20, 2017 at 11:15 am
Thanks. I’m on the edge here with these curveballs. If I disappear, you guys will know why.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 12:09 pm
I know the story all too well, ugh! I am sorry you’re going through this, but you are better off without a lying cheating asshole!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 2:16 pm
Uprooting my life is going to make me sicker and more stressed. I had really hoped that things were going to work out.
LikeLike
October 20, 2017 at 2:17 pm
I’m sorry Mer! Just know you’re doing what is best for you and in time it will get better! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 2:19 pm
Thank you. You’re right. ❤
LikeLike
October 20, 2017 at 12:31 pm
I didn’t want to like this Mer, He didn’t deserve your love….((hugs))
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 2:16 pm
❤
LikeLike
October 20, 2017 at 1:07 pm
You know what? FUCK THAT MOTHERFUCKER. You’re better off.
LikeLiked by 2 people
October 20, 2017 at 2:18 pm
You’re the fucking best, Christine, the top hippest blogger!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 2:28 pm
I really love that word, motherfucker. It’s almost poetic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 2:40 pm
It’s the best motherfucking word in the English language as far as I’m concerned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 3:00 pm
Word up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 1:45 pm
I’m so sorry that you have been so hurt. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 2:20 pm
Thank you, Jack. ❤
LikeLike
October 20, 2017 at 1:48 pm
I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending you love and strength ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 2:22 pm
Aw, thank you so much. It looks like it happens A LOT. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 3:42 pm
That’s terrible! I can’t imagine how hard that must be. I guess I’m glad you found out but still very sorry that it happened at all ❤
LikeLike
October 20, 2017 at 2:03 pm
Maybe he was just doing some research for his job….na, fuck him.I just broke up with a girl I’ve wasted my last 9 years of my life but in this case she was cheating me, seems the whole town new except me the idiot, so out we go, and keep on living, I don’t even think about her anymore
LikeLike
October 20, 2017 at 2:31 pm
There gets to a point where you just can’t take any more abuse. I have reached that point. The pain that I’ll endure will not kill me and I’m hoping to live for myself for the first time in my life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 2:35 pm
I didn’t want to like this. I’m so sorry you’re going through this. I’m here for you
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 3:04 pm
Thank you so much. xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 20, 2017 at 3:33 pm
I’m really sorry that you’re passing for such an awful thing! I think you made the best decision, now it’s time to take good care of you.
LikeLike
October 20, 2017 at 3:46 pm
As someone who has been there. Letting a negative relationship go may be painful but in time you will see it was the best thing for your health. I was married ten years and it should have ended at the seven-year mark. By the time I realized he was a cheater and liar, my self-esteem was totally gone. It took me a long time to rebuild it and I am still unable to trust anyone.
LikeLike
October 20, 2017 at 4:26 pm
You deserve better, Mer 💞
LikeLike