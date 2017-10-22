Evil Squirrel's Nest

Time to give away hints for another of The Joker’s evil plots to the good guys!

My longtime blogging friend Merby was recently nominated for The Sunshine Blogger Award and, in accordance with its rules, posted a list of oddball personal questions for any of her readers to answer. I don’t normally play along with these award challenges, and in fact, won’t really be “accepting” or “nominating” for this one either. However, since she’s going through a bit of a difficult time right now, I thought the least I could do was try to humor her in my own unique way and spend an otherwise boring Sunday morning by providing my typically smartass answers to these pressing questions she posed…

I’ll get the shit slapped out of me for this…

1. If you could meet one deceased famous person, who would it be?

Who in the hell would want…