Music. How would we fucking survive without it?
Let me run with you tonight
I’ll take you on a moonlight ride
There’s someone I used to see
But she don’t give a damn for me
But let me get to the point, let’s roll another joint
And turn the radio loud, I’m too alone to be proud
You don’t know how it feels
You don’t know how it feels to be me
People come, people go
Some grow young, some grow cold
I woke up in between
A memory and a dream
So let’s get to the point, let’s roll another joint
Let’s head on down the road
There’s somewhere I gotta go
And you don’t know how it feels
You don’t know how it feels to be me
My old man was born to rock
He’s still tryin’ to beat the clock
Think of me what you will
I’ve got a little space to fill
So let’s get to the point, let’s roll another joint
And let’s head on down the road
There’s somewhere I got to go
And you don’t know how it feels
No, you don’t know how it feels to be me
October 22, 2017 at 2:58 pm
I wouldn’t be the same man nor the sane man that I am today without it.
October 22, 2017 at 3:27 pm
How would we fucking survive without it?- We wouldn’t. (I adore this guy)
October 22, 2017 at 3:32 pm
Exactly.
Tom Petty to me…I grew up with him and he’s one of my top 5 musicians. So sad he’s gone.
October 22, 2017 at 3:41 pm
I know. Don’t even remind me. I like to think of my idols in present simple.
October 22, 2017 at 4:12 pm
True, there are worst things that we can do to ourselves besides la la la-ing through life, right? La la la, I can’t hear you bad stuff.
October 22, 2017 at 3:37 pm
Music helps us survive and grow stronger. When I was down and out I listened to my music to sooth my soul.
