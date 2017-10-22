Music. How would we fucking survive without it?

Let me run with you tonight

I’ll take you on a moonlight ride

There’s someone I used to see

But she don’t give a damn for me

But let me get to the point, let’s roll another joint

And turn the radio loud, I’m too alone to be proud

You don’t know how it feels

You don’t know how it feels to be me

People come, people go

Some grow young, some grow cold

I woke up in between

A memory and a dream

So let’s get to the point, let’s roll another joint

Let’s head on down the road

There’s somewhere I gotta go

And you don’t know how it feels

You don’t know how it feels to be me

My old man was born to rock

He’s still tryin’ to beat the clock

Think of me what you will

I’ve got a little space to fill

So let’s get to the point, let’s roll another joint

And let’s head on down the road

There’s somewhere I got to go

And you don’t know how it feels

No, you don’t know how it feels to be me

