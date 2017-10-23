You belong among the wildflowers
You belong in a boat out at sea
Sail away, kill off the hours
You belong somewhere you feel free
Run away, find you a lover
Go away somewhere all bright and new
I have seen no other
Who compares with you
You belong among the wildflowers
You belong in a boat out at sea
You belong with your love on your arm
You belong somewhere you feel free
Run away, go find a lover
Run away, let your heart be your guide
You deserve the deepest of cover
You belong in that home by and by
You belong among the wildflowers
You belong somewhere close to me
Far away from your trouble and worries
You belong somewhere you feel free
You belong somewhere you feel free
October 23, 2017 at 10:55 am
Damn right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
October 23, 2017 at 11:02 am
‘Nuff said!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
October 23, 2017 at 5:35 pm
Mer, The uniques blogger award… its fun, answer with pics!
LikeLike
October 23, 2017 at 6:48 pm
?
LikeLike
October 23, 2017 at 7:24 pm
Well… it is a comical quiz… attempting a pingback, giving up and just emailing you to tell you… thats all I got… I don’t know how to do this stuff! Arg.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 23, 2017 at 7:53 pm
😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 23, 2017 at 9:46 pm
🙂 🙂
LikeLike