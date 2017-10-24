I just found out that one of my siblings placed a call (unbeknownst to me) to my doctor, claiming she believed I was a heavy drinker and that my doctor should randomly breathalyze me and she would see that all of my pancreatic issues are related to alcohol. My doctor did the right thing, never returned her call, never mentioned it to me, she saw it as a non-issue. I have been getting random drug/alcohol tests since I began pain management with my doctor in 2003.
I had ordered my medical records for the book I was writing. I just recently decided to go through them and toss duplicates, shredding what I no longer needed, and I came across this call she made in my medical records. She placed the call in 2015… 2 years ago.
I have idiopathic pancreatitis. There is no known cause. To some this diagnosis is unacceptable but to me, I’ve had quite a few illnesses that I didn’t like and could do nothing about so I can live with this diagnosis. I can accept it.
Should I let her know that I found this out?
Should I send her the doctors notes?
Should I send her the random blood tests?
Should I let it be?
If it were just her, I’d tell her off in no uncertain terms and threaten to make a call to her doctor with some wild claims. But that is the angry child in me. But it should be noted that her call is permanently in my health record. The adult me wants to explain it and the repercussions that call could have on my health care and how lucky I am that my doctor didn’t buy into her story. In fact, my doctor was way ahead of her and had been doing random tests for years. I finally found the ‘mouth’ in the family but she never lets on it was her that did the telling. I hear her words from my other siblings and my own ailing mother. Until today, I didn’t know who the mouthpiece was … now I do. So its time to go to the source.
Letter, text, or email? I’d rather call her but I am too angry and I won’t get the words out. I’d love to do it face to face but that is a 2-hour drive. I could leave it be, as I know what my truth is… but I co-own a lake home with my siblings, I see them all the time and I don’t like the whispering behind my back and the auditing of what I drink, what I eat, and keeping it a running topic amongst themselves while reporting to my ailing mother and father. It is not fun to visit my own family cabin that is supposed to be a retreat. I am an owner of a lake home that is supposed to be for relaxation. I am walking on broken glass at every family function.
What should I do?
~Kim
October 24, 2017 at 7:10 pm
My opinion, as I have a few siblings that do the same, talk about me behind my back. I would first send an email or snail mail. Something she can read over and over. Plus, it lets you state what you want in a calm manner with no distractions. Face to face is never a good thing with family. They usually deny anything or in my case they just outright lie. Then if I get upset it’s somehow all on me. When I say things in writing I can state what I need to without all the drama. I am thinking you could also talk to your doctor so that a note can be attached to your records (if this isn’t already done). Sometimes making a big scene can backfire on you. Then they think you are so upset because you have something to hide.
October 25, 2017 at 12:21 am
Thank you, Jackie. I very much appreciated your advice!~Kim
October 24, 2017 at 7:13 pm
Let it go. You know the truth. You can now laugh at her, and all the other idiots – because you know the truth. And family – you know what? It’s more than blood, you don’t need to consider them family if they cut you up, do harm, refuse to let you be yourself.
I let mine go, left them in a past I refuse to be part of anymore. Now I am me, good bad and all the bits in between.
But first, let it go. Maybe she cared, maybe it was interfering, but it’s in the past – and you (and your doc) know the truth! That’s what matters. Only that.
October 25, 2017 at 12:22 am
All good points, thank you for the advice! ~Kim
October 24, 2017 at 7:34 pm
I think you should absolutely talk to this sibling, but do it where you can have records of hers and your replies. This way there can be no he said she said.
I was in a family situation similar to this. I kept the ‘reciepts’ to cover my butt because I was very tired of all the bullshit.
I hope you sort this out,
October 25, 2017 at 12:23 am
Thank you. I do indeed have copies of my medical records. Thanks for the advice.~Kim
October 24, 2017 at 8:55 pm
First, write the therapeutic letter that you would never send to get the anger out; then write a letter to her to share that you know and how it makes you feel. Also, explain how you feel about the non-drinking stuff,. You know what I mean… like why does it feel no one is proud of you, why do you have to be the one who is always walking on egg shells when you visit a home that you are part owner, why you aren’t as close as you used to be…let it out!
October 25, 2017 at 12:26 am
Thanks, Holly! You are a bit more on an intimate level as you know my family. You are my BFF after all. I need to take all of this into consideration but I certainly will not respond with anger and IF I respond, I want to be proud of my letter as I know she will run to Mother with it… I need to be respectful for my mom’s sake. ~Kim
October 24, 2017 at 8:58 pm
That’s super lame. I’m sorry you have to deal with this 😞
October 25, 2017 at 12:31 am
Super lame times two. Just really surprised me! I don’t even care that she wanted to talk to the doctor but she should’ve told me she did. I would’ve explained the random drug/alcohol testing I get since 2003, being a pain patient. It wouldn’t have been a big deal. Probably would have cleared things up!~Kim
October 24, 2017 at 9:23 pm
As difficult as it would be, I’d try to let it go, since it’s been two years. Nothing positive would come from a confrontation at this point. I’m sure she’d be full of denials or excuses.
October 25, 2017 at 12:33 am
Yes, she will be full of excuses and I really don’t want to drag up old crap. I’ll think on it. Thank you for your advise. ~Kim
October 24, 2017 at 10:38 pm
Hello darling Kim. So the child in me wants to play music from West Side Story, start snapping in rhythm, and then head to her house for a rumble. But…
I also have an adult in me. And that adult says that if you are upset enough to write the internet as a whole and ask for tips on how to handle it, you aren’t going to be able to just let it go. Maybe I’m projecting my own reaction onto you, but I feel like there’s this part of you that wants to be talked out of going on the attack. Again I could be wrong.
Nevertheless let’s discuss that. What would snapping at her do? It won’t change the past, and it damn sure won’t change who she is. I’m certain that she was trying to help you, but naturally a little heads up would have been ideal. Also a little mind your own damn business and leave this to actual doctors sis would have been nice, too.
The good news is that your doctor saw it for what it was and didn’t take the bait. That is also in your permanent record. I guarantee you that this is not the first call like this the doc has received and as you said, your drug tests prove that your sister’s assumption wasn’t true.
I think that you are going to have to have some kind of conversation with her for your own sake, but you also know who she is now moreso than you ever did before. She’s not evil. She’s trying to protect you in a way that doesn’t hurt (except that it’s actually a big frickin gut punch when you learn about it from a file).
If you can’t talk to her calmly in person, would you consider writing her an actual letter or email? And if you say yes to that, I highly recommend that you write it at least three times. The first is to rage. The second rewrite is to get all the other emotions. And the third is what you need for her to hear but can deliver in a way that you won’t mind remembering years down the road when her kid calls you and asks Auntie Kim why you wrote this fab letter.
This is for you, but maintaining the relationship is important, too. I’m here if you need to talk darling. I’m so sorry that this discovery hurt you. Despite the execution, it sounds like she loves you. She just hosed up the way she showed it.
I’m here always. Hugs to you my friend. Joanna
October 25, 2017 at 12:22 am
Hi, You have every right to be angry and upset. Here is how I would deal with it once I no longer want to do her bodily harm. By e-mail, I would thank her for her concern about my health. I would then let her know that she stepped over the line in a very big way. I would address that calmly letting her know that your doctor has been monitoring all aspects of your health as she deems necessary. I would copy and send the information that shows she called so she can not deny it. I would then make her aware that you have a copy of your patient records and since she is not a medical professional you would appreciate it if she ceased to attempt to tell your doctor how to treat you. I would then send a copy of the letter or e-mail to all of your siblings and to your parents. Making sure that she knows you are sending this to everyone. So you never have to confront any of this again. I believe that is a very adult way to handle a very mean-spirited childish act.
October 25, 2017 at 12:52 am
Thank you for your advice! I definitely will consider it. I do like the idea of my siblings, all of them receiving the same information! Since my sister talks so freely with them and they with her, will definitely consider including them. Then they all have the same information. They will still come at me, I’ll get my truth out there but it is a big can of worms. Just still not sure… Thank you, again. ~Kim
October 25, 2017 at 12:45 am
Joanna! West Side Story! I’m snapping my fingers! HA. You have made some good points, I think what I really will take away is make sure if I write a letter have it be a letter anyone can read and get the facts, be proud of what I write. That is advice I will take to heart. I just need to decide now, what needs to be done. Thank you, sweet Jo! ~Kim
October 25, 2017 at 12:50 am
I have a sister that is an alcoholic, years of trying to get her to see her problem just didn’t work, I tired of all the lies and forgetting and all the crap that goes with alcohol abuse(mostly lies) and decided I have my own problems and health issues and I need to cut the negativity out of my life.. If she wasn’t my sister I would have never even crossed the road or waved to this person…. and yes I felt guilty about how I cut the ties( 7 yrs now ) with her but my life is only the drama I choose! Hugs T.
October 25, 2017 at 12:55 am
Indeed, that is a healthy route to take. I own a family lake home with my siblings… Enormous responsibility. Thank you for the advice. So much to consider from everyone! ~Kim
