I just found out that one of my siblings placed a call (unbeknownst to me) to my doctor, claiming she believed I was a heavy drinker and that my doctor should randomly breathalyze me and she would see that all of my pancreatic issues are related to alcohol. My doctor did the right thing, never returned her call, never mentioned it to me, she saw it as a non-issue. I have been getting random drug/alcohol tests since I began pain management with my doctor in 2003.

I had ordered my medical records for the book I was writing. I just recently decided to go through them and toss duplicates, shredding what I no longer needed, and I came across this call she made in my medical records. She placed the call in 2015… 2 years ago.

I have idiopathic pancreatitis. There is no known cause. To some this diagnosis is unacceptable but to me, I’ve had quite a few illnesses that I didn’t like and could do nothing about so I can live with this diagnosis. I can accept it.

Should I let her know that I found this out?

Should I send her the doctors notes?

Should I send her the random blood tests?

Should I let it be?

If it were just her, I’d tell her off in no uncertain terms and threaten to make a call to her doctor with some wild claims. But that is the angry child in me. But it should be noted that her call is permanently in my health record. The adult me wants to explain it and the repercussions that call could have on my health care and how lucky I am that my doctor didn’t buy into her story. In fact, my doctor was way ahead of her and had been doing random tests for years. I finally found the ‘mouth’ in the family but she never lets on it was her that did the telling. I hear her words from my other siblings and my own ailing mother. Until today, I didn’t know who the mouthpiece was … now I do. So its time to go to the source.

Letter, text, or email? I’d rather call her but I am too angry and I won’t get the words out. I’d love to do it face to face but that is a 2-hour drive. I could leave it be, as I know what my truth is… but I co-own a lake home with my siblings, I see them all the time and I don’t like the whispering behind my back and the auditing of what I drink, what I eat, and keeping it a running topic amongst themselves while reporting to my ailing mother and father. It is not fun to visit my own family cabin that is supposed to be a retreat. I am an owner of a lake home that is supposed to be for relaxation. I am walking on broken glass at every family function.

What should I do?

~Kim

Advertisements