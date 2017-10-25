(She said) I don’t know if I’ve ever been good enough

I’m a little bit rusty, and I think my head is caving in

And I don’t know if I’ve ever been really loved

By a hand that’s touched me, well I feel like something’s

Gonna give

And I’m a little bit angry

Matchbox Twenty “Push”

A boy my daughter was dating for the last few weeks dumped her because she told him no when he tried to stick his hand down her pants. He told her that he thinks she’s “weird” for not being ready to have sex.

FUCK YOU.

I no longer believe in romantic, endless love.

I no longer believe that I will ever be truly loved by any man, ever.

I’m jaded, for myself and for my daughter.

I’m sure that most of you reading this are shaking your heads because you don’t agree with me and that’s alright. These are my feelings and I firmly believe what that meme says.

It’s all a fantasy.

