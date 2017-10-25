I was watching a YouTube lecture about fibromyalgia. (I wish I could remember the name.) The doctor giving the lecture told his students, “Telling a patient they have fibromyalgia is like telling them they have a fever, this is not an acceptable diagnosis.”

I immediately turned the TV up!

The lecturing doctor continued and I am just summarizing his major talking points. I took notes. The doctor’s reasoning behind Fibromyalgia Syndrome not being an acceptable diagnosis is as follows;

Each fever must be treated differently in order for the patient to get well. How did the fever start? When did the fever start? What kind of fever is it? Is it due to a viral infection? The flu? A cold? How high is the fever? Is this an adult or child? How do you treat the fever? A patient must be treated according to their age and cause of the fever.

How do you treat fibromyalgia? When did the fibromyalgia start? When did the symptoms start? What are the symptoms? What are the symptoms specific to the individual? Fibromyalgia has layers to treat. Think of it like an onion. Fibromyalgia Syndrome has many layers; emotional, mental, and physical. Fibromyalgia Syndrome as a diagnosis is not acceptable.

So, the common denominators here are how, when, and what. How did you get fibromyalgia? When did you start experiencing symptoms? What kind of specific fibromyalgia symptoms are you experiencing? All this must be taken into consideration so you may begin to treat that fibromyalgia sufferer as an individual. Just as you must know the root of the problem before treating a fever, you must also with fibromyalgia.

In conclusion, I will add, Fibromyalgia Syndrome was officially entered into the International Classification of Diseases Classification Manual (ICD-10-CM) on October 1, 2015. This manual is used as a diagnostic manual worldwide by the medical community. So not even two years ago, Fibromyalgia Syndrome was finally legitimized as a disease. Needless to say, we have a long road ahead of us to be able to decipher the common denominators on a case by case basis.

I don’t have any answers, only more questions, but this is definitely a start in the right direction for the medical community.

~Kim

