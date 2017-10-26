My husband is truly a lying piece of utter garbage.

My increasing dependence on him these last few years has taken away my confidence. I haven’t received much emotional support from him because he has no concept or much empathy towards mental illness.

He did things like make my coffee, cook, do laundry, let the dogs out to use the bathroom, then picking up the dog doo-doo and occasionally making a run to the drug or grocery store for me.

I think that the beginning of the end was when he didn’t come to the emergency room after my suicide attempt back in the summer of 2015. I should have realized then how little he gave a shit about me, plus the fact that he’s not much of a man.

My first training bra offered more support than him.

Did you guys know that if you try really hard, you can actually feel the exact moment when your heart has finally given up on someone?

I think that he’s given up on us a long time ago, but was just too much of a pussy to tell me. He has it pretty good here, really. I own my home, so there is no rent or mortgage payment. I do however pay the property taxes and a condo association fee every month, plus utilities. And, of course food, which he eats most of because he likes to eat.

Thankfully, I am a fan of simple, inexpensive foods. Growing up poor has its advantages.

He gets half of his paycheck taken away from a garnishment (that came up to swoop his money after he finally finished paying off his child support in May) from a car accident back in 2010. Dumb fuck didn’t even have insurance.

He deserves it.

He has a shitty part-time job. He maybe contributes to about 30% of the household costs every month, basically covering cable, internet and groceries, which as I stated above, he mostly consumes himself.

Since I’ll be canceling the cable, I’m almost certain that I may possibly keep my condo. I’ll give it a nice try, at least.

I realize that my post yesterday was extremely harsh and to all of the happily paired off people reading my words, good for you. I hope that your love is as beautiful as a sunset over the ocean, forever and ever.

But as for me, I think it’s all a bunch of bullshit, yo.

I want to thank you guys for allowing me to share such a painful experience with you. I’ll survive it, just like I have all of the other shitty things that has happened to me thus far.

