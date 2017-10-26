My husband is truly a lying piece of utter garbage.
My increasing dependence on him these last few years has taken away my confidence. I haven’t received much emotional support from him because he has no concept or much empathy towards mental illness.
He did things like make my coffee, cook, do laundry, let the dogs out to use the bathroom, then picking up the dog doo-doo and occasionally making a run to the drug or grocery store for me.
I think that the beginning of the end was when he didn’t come to the emergency room after my suicide attempt back in the summer of 2015. I should have realized then how little he gave a shit about me, plus the fact that he’s not much of a man.
My first training bra offered more support than him.
Did you guys know that if you try really hard, you can actually feel the exact moment when your heart has finally given up on someone?
I think that he’s given up on us a long time ago, but was just too much of a pussy to tell me. He has it pretty good here, really. I own my home, so there is no rent or mortgage payment. I do however pay the property taxes and a condo association fee every month, plus utilities. And, of course food, which he eats most of because he likes to eat.
Thankfully, I am a fan of simple, inexpensive foods. Growing up poor has its advantages.
He gets half of his paycheck taken away from a garnishment (that came up to swoop his money after he finally finished paying off his child support in May) from a car accident back in 2010. Dumb fuck didn’t even have insurance.
He deserves it.
He has a shitty part-time job. He maybe contributes to about 30% of the household costs every month, basically covering cable, internet and groceries, which as I stated above, he mostly consumes himself.
Since I’ll be canceling the cable, I’m almost certain that I may possibly keep my condo. I’ll give it a nice try, at least.
I realize that my post yesterday was extremely harsh and to all of the happily paired off people reading my words, good for you. I hope that your love is as beautiful as a sunset over the ocean, forever and ever.
But as for me, I think it’s all a bunch of bullshit, yo.
I want to thank you guys for allowing me to share such a painful experience with you. I’ll survive it, just like I have all of the other shitty things that has happened to me thus far.
October 26, 2017 at 6:14 pm
Rather than just comment with the usual, “yeah, fuck him, his loss,” kind of stuff, I’d like to chime in and remind you, Mer, that it has been you that has taken care of you all along. Had he not been the one to hang around for a while and run some errands and pick up dog crap, there are a million people who would have been willing to handle such basic things for you. Those are not really signs of dedication. And of course I understand the hurt and anger you feel right now and I’m not gonna try to talk you out of it. My only advice: don’t become like me — when a person gets too jaded, their pessimism becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. When the sting goes away, you will find yourself in a better place. I have no doubt.
October 26, 2017 at 6:29 pm
I’m already like you, Paul. I am beyond jaded. Maybe I should have became a nun like I was thinking about back when I was a kid. Married To Jesus. I bet he’d make a great husband or at least follow the ambulance to the hospital.
And you’re right. I can make my own damned coffee and pay a neighbor kid a few bucks to pick up dog shit. Or hell, maybe I’ll do it like I did back in the day, only much slower.
October 26, 2017 at 6:39 pm
We (your readers) are all here for you. Lots of love ❤
October 26, 2017 at 6:41 pm
Thank you. ❤
October 26, 2017 at 7:00 pm
And by the way, I 100% agreed with your “I No Longer Believe” post.
October 26, 2017 at 7:04 pm
THANK YOU.
See, now I know why I never wanted to be a princess when I was little.
October 26, 2017 at 7:11 pm
I know what you mean… 😐 Lots of hugs, stay strong, this too shall pass and you will come out of it even stronger.
October 26, 2017 at 7:11 pm
Thank you so much…I know it deep down, just gonna be a long road.
October 26, 2017 at 6:39 pm
OH =( Are you two still together?
October 26, 2017 at 6:40 pm
Nope.
October 26, 2017 at 6:45 pm
Good. Im so sorry, there is nothing worse than being with the wrong person
October 26, 2017 at 6:46 pm
True fucking words, my dear.
October 26, 2017 at 6:47 pm
❤❤❤❤❤
October 26, 2017 at 6:50 pm
❤ 's
October 26, 2017 at 6:53 pm
Sorry Mer. I know that’s not much but I am sorry you are hurting or are angry. I agree with your friend, YOU have been taking care of YOU. Don’t ever think you can’t. Because you’ve been doing it all along. Picking up shit and buying groceries is not taking care of you. It’s just doing things. Taking care of you is loving you no matter what, it’s visiting you in the hospital, it’s telling you that everything is going to be ok and then trying to make it ok. So don’t be upset with the emotion of love, be upset because someone else doesn’t understand what it is. Apparently. Love you ❤
October 26, 2017 at 7:34 pm
You’ll get through this and come out the other side a much stronger version of yourself. All of us are here to cheer you on. Much love and many hugs from a friend who has been where you are. You’ve got this, I promise. 💜
October 26, 2017 at 8:49 pm
I’m so sorry to hear this. Just know I have total empathy for you in your situation.
October 26, 2017 at 8:51 pm
Christ. Keep the condo! Cut the cable. Pick up the dog shit or don’t. You’ve got skills, Mer. No one can take that from you. Harness that attitude and place it directly on the subject at hand and deal his ass out the door. He never deserved you. ~Kim
October 26, 2017 at 9:13 pm
Pay the neighbor kid…. Paul’s right Mer, don’t become Jaded, it’s green and reminds me of Puke! ((hugs)) ❤ T.
October 26, 2017 at 9:18 pm
Keep the condo. Anything smaller with rent will just suck your money and still take maintenance. I think one of the “perks” of C-PTSD is I’ll half expect everyone to leave me for the rest of my life, so I’m totally not the one to look to for not being jaded. I’ll just say my partner has been through trauma and dysautonomia with me just this year along and if he didn’t leave for that, maybe it can be real. Be as jaded as you need to be. The right guy probably should need to work for it or he isn’t the right guy.
October 26, 2017 at 9:34 pm
Sorry, Mer. Lots and lots of love to you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️
October 26, 2017 at 10:47 pm
Ugh… I can’t imagine what you’re going through. I hope you can keep the condo and from everything I’ve read here from you, you have the right, fighter kind of attitude. Sending you my love ❤
October 26, 2017 at 11:25 pm
I’m so sorry. The whole situation is just shitty and so are his actions.
October 27, 2017 at 3:00 am
With all you’ve been through and survived, you’re easy strong enough to get through this I reckon. Thinking of you.
October 27, 2017 at 4:14 am
Finding a neighbor kid to pick up the dogshit sounds like a good idea. It sounds to me like you’ve picked up enough dogshit in your life so far… though I don’t know if hubby would fit in one of those plastic baggies.
