Emotional fucking rollercoasters, right?
Oh, you’ve never been on one before? Well, my friend, let me tell you a little insider secret: “It sucks monkey scrotum.”
Within the last 24 hours, I have cried hysterically twice, almost cried about a dozen, taken 26 tokes on my weed pipe, plus two shots of fireball whiskey with my brother and soon to be 21-year-old daughter.
I also slept in until 9:30 this morning because fuck it.
The entire situation is completely fucked up. I have to take him to court to be able to kick his ass out, it matters not that the condo is in my name. But he’s been sitting on his ass all weekend, acting like all of this ain’t nothin’ but a thing.
Um, hey, mother fucker? Yes, this is a big deal, you emotionless, despicable twat. You see, unlike yourself, I actually have feelings. You just sit there and blame your sickening sex ad seeking behavior on having an addictive personality and bad impulse control. I know the real truth now, but I forget sometimes because the haze of 15 years of “us” still lingers.
And, you know, that fucking kills right now, you cowardly limp dicked fuckerhead.
He’s packing his shit up as I type now, but only because I told him not so kindly that if he didn’t want me to go to the courts, he better get the hell moving. He has nowhere to go as of yet, but he will be leaving. I just want to get fucking on with it already.
I mean every swear word, I mean everything that I just typed up above. When the shit hit the fan, while I was enduring one of the hardest times of my life, he was emotionally unavailable to me.
It’s just been a sham and I didn’t see it…or else I just didn’t want to.
I think that he’ll miss his dog the most and I feel sorry for her. You can’t explain to a dog that their “person” is gone and never coming back.
I’d like to ask you guys a favor. In the future, on the days when I am feeling so sad and depressed, please remind me of how much of a piece of shit that he is. Feel free to use any or all of the following sentences:
He went on Tinder looking for flaming orgasms.
He wrote a disgusting sex ad and texted a total stranger dick pics.
He left you alone in the ER after your suicide attempt and then treated you like an embarrassment long afterwards.
You supported him for 2 years during his own mental and physical illnesses back in the day by cleaning people’s toilets.
These are just suggestions, of course. Be as creative as you’d like.
October 29, 2017 at 4:36 pm
As soon as he leaves, change the locks.
October 29, 2017 at 4:57 pm
Oh yes, for sure.
October 29, 2017 at 4:40 pm
What an asshat!
October 29, 2017 at 4:57 pm
That he is.
October 29, 2017 at 4:40 pm
Yep, change the locks. That’s exactly what I did. Don t take his calls as they will just be a manipulation tactic to try and get back in. Go file a restraining order if you can. You’re stronger than you know and you got this!
October 29, 2017 at 4:41 pm
And one more thing… hang on to that anger because it is your strength. There will be a time to Let It Go but it is not now. Is what will keep you strong and determined.
October 29, 2017 at 5:12 pm
The thing is, he says that he wants to go our separate ways, but he’s not all that pressed about it. Meanwhile, my daughter and I have to coexist with him. Each minute that he’s still here will continue to cause me stress.
Yes, I may cry, but then I grab ahold of that anger again. It’s what helped me when I had to leave my kids abusive father 15 years ago.
October 29, 2017 at 6:17 pm
So you know your own strength!! Wishing you peace on this journey!
October 29, 2017 at 6:24 pm
Thank you, Terri.
October 29, 2017 at 4:43 pm
Sounds like an utter prick! I’ve had one so I recognise the signs!
I hope you can deal with this wanker with the least amount of stress to you x
October 29, 2017 at 5:13 pm
The sooner the wanker leaves, the better off I’ll be.
October 29, 2017 at 4:49 pm
Just remember one thing, Mer. This is what I found to be true. Once a cheater, always a cheater is not a cliche. It’s the damn truth. I found this out the hard way after many, many times listening to the lies. DON’T give him another chance to hurt you. You are worth much more. ❤
October 29, 2017 at 5:16 pm
He wants out too, he’s just being so nonchalant about it all. Like, yeah, I’ll just hang out here and torture you, no big whoop. He’s such a coward.
I’ve been thinking of you, hope you’re okay. ❤
October 29, 2017 at 5:55 pm
Yeah, I’m ok. Just super tired. He’s home now but can’t do much on his own yet.
As for yours, they always figure, they don’t engage they can’t argue. Ugh. ❤
October 29, 2017 at 6:04 pm
Yes, that’s exactly it, he wants us to be all civil to each other and I’m like fuck you, just leave. He wants it on his terms and he’s not getting it. Like I said, he’s a damned coward.
And try to get some rest, Jackie. ❤
October 29, 2017 at 6:21 pm
I’m trying, Mer but you know it’s hard. Thanks. You try to get some rest too. They always want it on their terms, comes with the personality. ❤
October 29, 2017 at 6:24 pm
I’ll try to rest too…and yes, I see that now. ❤
October 29, 2017 at 4:51 pm
Oh Mer, big hugs. Men sometimes can be utter fuckwits and it’s not something you need or deserve x
October 29, 2017 at 5:27 pm
True, I do not need nor deserve it.
I’m taking as many hugs as I can get right now. x
October 29, 2017 at 5:19 pm
He’s part of the patriarchy that we’re trying to smash with #metoo. I think that should help…
Love you millions, Mer. Xxxx
October 29, 2017 at 5:30 pm
That DOES help. But yes, he really is a member of that club…the ad that he put up back in July was just…well, extremely sexually graphic. I had no clue that he could be so vile.
Love you millions too. xx
October 29, 2017 at 7:31 pm
I read all the comments. Covered what I would want to say. I got nothin. You are doing the right thing! Sending all the hugs I can!xo~Kim
October 29, 2017 at 9:18 pm
Keep strong, Mer. (((hugs))) ❤
October 29, 2017 at 10:02 pm
I’ll hold him down for you, WT.
October 29, 2017 at 10:23 pm
I know what it is like having your ex still living at the house…not fun and yes, he was like it was no big deal…guys fucken suck, thats why I threw packages of frozen ground beef at him, and that was only after 4 yrs together, if it was longer I might of thrown a table at him or a couch…
Have a date that he has to be out by and stick with it, not one hour longer! ((hugs)) Mer, you’re being strong, be proud of yourself! ❤ ❤
