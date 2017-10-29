Emotional fucking rollercoasters, right?

Oh, you’ve never been on one before? Well, my friend, let me tell you a little insider secret: “It sucks monkey scrotum.”

Within the last 24 hours, I have cried hysterically twice, almost cried about a dozen, taken 26 tokes on my weed pipe, plus two shots of fireball whiskey with my brother and soon to be 21-year-old daughter.

I also slept in until 9:30 this morning because fuck it.

The entire situation is completely fucked up. I have to take him to court to be able to kick his ass out, it matters not that the condo is in my name. But he’s been sitting on his ass all weekend, acting like all of this ain’t nothin’ but a thing.

Um, hey, mother fucker? Yes, this is a big deal, you emotionless, despicable twat. You see, unlike yourself, I actually have feelings. You just sit there and blame your sickening sex ad seeking behavior on having an addictive personality and bad impulse control. I know the real truth now, but I forget sometimes because the haze of 15 years of “us” still lingers.

And, you know, that fucking kills right now, you cowardly limp dicked fuckerhead.

He’s packing his shit up as I type now, but only because I told him not so kindly that if he didn’t want me to go to the courts, he better get the hell moving. He has nowhere to go as of yet, but he will be leaving. I just want to get fucking on with it already.

I mean every swear word, I mean everything that I just typed up above. When the shit hit the fan, while I was enduring one of the hardest times of my life, he was emotionally unavailable to me.

It’s just been a sham and I didn’t see it…or else I just didn’t want to.

I think that he’ll miss his dog the most and I feel sorry for her. You can’t explain to a dog that their “person” is gone and never coming back.

I’d like to ask you guys a favor. In the future, on the days when I am feeling so sad and depressed, please remind me of how much of a piece of shit that he is. Feel free to use any or all of the following sentences:

He went on Tinder looking for flaming orgasms.

He wrote a disgusting sex ad and texted a total stranger dick pics.

He left you alone in the ER after your suicide attempt and then treated you like an embarrassment long afterwards.

You supported him for 2 years during his own mental and physical illnesses back in the day by cleaning people’s toilets.

These are just suggestions, of course. Be as creative as you’d like.

