Social Security is a Federal program we pay for every day of our working lives. I started working when I was 15 and paying into Social Security. I looked at those steep payments being taken from my check every week as a savings plans for retirement. I also knew in case of injury, I was paying into Social Security so it would be available for me if the need ever should arise. Just like having insurance on your home, car, and your very own life, this was a safety net. In the end, I needed it, and I am on disability.
Is social security an ‘entitlement’? Hell no! I paid into the program!
Why am I still so embarrassed to tell people I am on disability? Are you on disability? Are you comfortable with that? Tell me if you are because that is one thing I can’t shake, the shame I feel for taking checks from the government for a monthly payment. The disability checks are not near enough to live on, let alone pay for the needed medical attention due to the injuries that put me on this very program! People making minimum wage make twice what I do in a month and that was before the $15.00 per hour minimum wage went into effect. I used to work at Mcdonalds, I’d have no qualms about going back to work there now and claim my $15.00 an hour … but I am not physically able. I am disabled!
It sucks being on disability. Calling it an entitlement only worsens the stigma. I am already filled with shame. I blog, I write about fibro because it makes me feel that I am somehow earning that check, that disability payment. Does that even make sense? To me it does. I was ‘medically released’ from a job I loved. I enjoy helping people and answering their questions so blogging makes sense to me. Giving back and earning that government check …
I finally have an answer for the dreaded question, “What do you do for a living?”
I am an advocate for fibromyalgia awareness, I published a book, I am a blogger. That is my identity. My reality is that I fight the fibromyalgia pain demons every day, take my medication as prescribed, and research every aspect of my health for answers. I fight the chronic fatigue and try to keep a clean house and a satisfied husband. I fight the sleepless nights and exhaustion every day to check in with my groups and write a blog. I don’t always win, but I fight.
And, I forgot to mention, I receive a check from the Federal government from a program that I paid in to… there should be no shame in that.
~Kim
visit me at https://itrippedoverastone.com
October 30, 2017 at 10:58 am
You have ZERO reasons to feel any shame about being on disability. My mother has terrible neuropathy that leaves her unable to move at times. I was hoping that she would get disability as well. Like you said, you’ve paid for it! There is no shame in getting your money back, and frankly there shouldn’t be any shame for anyone who needs it. That’s why the program is there.
And yes – you lost definitely ARE an author / blogger. You help countless people all day long. Don’t ever let someone else’s false judgements define the truth about who you are. And in case you don’t know, you are incredible. ❤️
Big fat hugs to you. Jo
October 30, 2017 at 11:12 am
What she said 💜
October 30, 2017 at 11:30 am
Thank you, Annie! ~Kim:)
October 30, 2017 at 11:46 am
❤️
October 30, 2017 at 11:29 am
Jo, you are the best! I’ll get there, I am getting there! Thank you, my dear friend! ~Kim
October 30, 2017 at 11:46 am
I so love you darling! Don’t ever feel less than. You are a star my friend.
October 30, 2017 at 1:08 pm
Love right back at you! xo~k.
October 30, 2017 at 11:31 am
I don’t know when the word entitlement became such a bad word! It’s something that you are entitled to, as you paid to support it. Its like when someone gives you groceries after you give them money for said groceries, you are, in fact, entitled to those lol. People are just funny about money, it doesn’t matter where it comes from, really. I could make a fortune or a pittance doing any and everything from writing, manual labor, heart surgery, whatever, and someone will have something weird to say about how I acquired that money ( don’t worry, I am not performing any heart surgeries) lol
https://damngirlgetyourshittogether.com/
October 30, 2017 at 11:33 am
I never thought about ‘entitlement’ being anything but a negative word… you are right, when did that happen? Thanks for the eye opener! ~Kim
October 30, 2017 at 12:00 pm
I told you, I am sure that I did…I am over being ashamed of that monthly income because, it is a paltry sum to live on, but without it I don’t stand a chance. I’d be living in a van down by the river.
DO NOT BE ASHAMED.
Your job…my job as well…is to share our journeys, to create awareness and show our strength to others just in case it might inspire them to hold on one more day.
We’re earning our keep, trust me. Love ya, thanks for being here on KOBAF. ❤
October 30, 2017 at 1:07 pm
Mer, you have told me and yes, it is not much to live on. Sometimes the “van, down by the river” doesn’t sound so bad. HA! I trust you. We are earning our keep. I thank you for inviting me to be part of KOBAF! xo~K.
