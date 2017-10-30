I lost some followers yesterday. I always do when I go on one of my curse word laden rants. Those people shouldn’t be reading my blog anyway.

If you can’t deal with the occasional fuckerhead being used to display my wrath, then yeah…this is the wrong blog, because butthead just doesn’t do it for me.

Cowardly limp dicked butthead. It just doesn’t roll off of the tongue, does it?

As I sit here wrapped in layers of fuzzy type articles of clothing, plus a thick sherpa lined throw blanket over my lap and legs, I know that I have the right tools to stay warm.

I also need to find the proper tools to get myself through this unfortunate mess of deplorable muck that I didn’t even create myself.

I need to rifle through the tool shed in my head, that hammer must be somewhere.

I think that he’ll be gone soon. He has a friend who will probably let him rent out a guest room. I’ve been praying that he’ll get the thumbs up asap. Getting him out of here is key to my well-being.

When I wanted peace, he just wanted a piece of ass.

When I wanted intimacy, he just wanted a piece of ass.

I should have titled this post “piece of ass.”

Oh well, too late.

