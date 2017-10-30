I lost some followers yesterday. I always do when I go on one of my curse word laden rants. Those people shouldn’t be reading my blog anyway.
If you can’t deal with the occasional fuckerhead being used to display my wrath, then yeah…this is the wrong blog, because butthead just doesn’t do it for me.
Cowardly limp dicked butthead. It just doesn’t roll off of the tongue, does it?
As I sit here wrapped in layers of fuzzy type articles of clothing, plus a thick sherpa lined throw blanket over my lap and legs, I know that I have the right tools to stay warm.
I also need to find the proper tools to get myself through this unfortunate mess of deplorable muck that I didn’t even create myself.
I need to rifle through the tool shed in my head, that hammer must be somewhere.
I think that he’ll be gone soon. He has a friend who will probably let him rent out a guest room. I’ve been praying that he’ll get the thumbs up asap. Getting him out of here is key to my well-being.
When I wanted peace, he just wanted a piece of ass.
When I wanted intimacy, he just wanted a piece of ass.
I should have titled this post “piece of ass.”
Oh well, too late.
October 30, 2017 at 4:13 pm
I don’t object to your curse words in the slightest. You always use the appropriate word at the appropriate time. I like the idea of a tool shed in my head. Fucking cool. ❤ ❤ ❤
October 30, 2017 at 4:15 pm
I’m still here reading your lovely blog! There’s no getting rid of me.
That sounded less stalker-y in my head.
I broke up with a girlfriend once but I let her stay on as her university finals were coming up. I paid all the bills, she brought her new boyfriends back. Worst couple of months ever. I hope he goes soon.
October 30, 2017 at 4:21 pm
Seriously? They left because of some fucking words? They probably left because you brought a reality bath to their Fauxcial Media world where everyone has to fucking be happy all the time and not show their followers that we are just fucked up humans trying to find some solace in this chaotic tailspin we call life. Fuckin’ fuck ’em all to fucking hell. You rant on on, Mer. We’ll help clear the dance floor so you can keep swinging.
Now! Anyone else wanna leave?!?!?! Booyah baby!!!
October 30, 2017 at 4:30 pm
My blog is always going up and down with people. Who the hell knows. Anyway, what’s a couple of fuck em’s between friends? Right? Hmmm….that sounded kinda like friends with benefits thingy. Anyway, you know what I meant. If we wanted to read squeeky clean language they’d all be reading me! hahahaha! Seriously….. love you, Mer.
October 30, 2017 at 4:46 pm
So my writing doesn’t suck, it’s just there’s a bunch of pussies on WordPress! Phew, that’s a fuckin relief!
You do you boo. Everyone else can fuck right off. Smellin what I’m steppin in? Right the fuck off.
October 30, 2017 at 5:49 pm
That damn tool need to be out of the shed, fuckerhead! Enough said. ~k.
October 30, 2017 at 10:02 pm
Think of all the wonderful new followers you’d gain if you titled a post “Piece of Ass”….
October 30, 2017 at 10:03 pm
Yeah…lol.
I just found out that he asked my best friend Cheryl for sex a couple of years back. He’s not here and my daughter is packing up more of his stuff.
October 30, 2017 at 10:19 pm
Wow! If he’s that horny all the time and Rosey Palm doesn’t cut it, he should get himself a sheep…
October 30, 2017 at 10:45 pm
He’s just…dead to me now.
