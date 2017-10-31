I know that there is no way for me to go back through 5 years of posts and delete any that even slightly mention my soon-to-be ex-husband in a good light. I also don’t like that he was the one who named my blog inadvertently when he had told me that I was so easily “knocked over by a feather” back in 2012 when I started getting sick.

But for now I just changed my tagline. I’ll see if I can live with that.

I found out last night that he made two online sexual advances via Facebook chat towards one of my friends a while back. She only told me the truth last night, after the dickhead decided that he’d rather sleep in the car rather than stay here while I was “coming” at him. He kept saying that I was trying to antagonize him enough that he loses his cool and hits me.

You know, I almost wish that he would try it. I was beaten enough by my first ex, so bring it, dicklick. I ain’t scared of you.

He forgets that I used to live with the devil himself. He’s just one of his minions.

The pain comes in waves. Everything is coming into crystal clear focus now, how lately he’s been saying extremely perverted sexual things about say the weather lady on the news or how an actress has a nice rack. Little signs.

I just remembered, when a younger girl accused him of sexual harassment at the place where we both worked at together, he spun it around. He blamed her for being promiscuous (she kind of was.)

I believed him without question.

I’ve done that many times in the last 15 years.

This whole experience is like staring at a train coming straight for me. I’m stuck in place, realizing that I’m unable to move out of its path.

But in a sick, sadistic fucking way, I’m kind of excited to finally get splattered into little droplets of my old self.

Because she’s gone now, just like he is.

