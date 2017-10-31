I know that there is no way for me to go back through 5 years of posts and delete any that even slightly mention my soon-to-be ex-husband in a good light. I also don’t like that he was the one who named my blog inadvertently when he had told me that I was so easily “knocked over by a feather” back in 2012 when I started getting sick.
But for now I just changed my tagline. I’ll see if I can live with that.
I found out last night that he made two online sexual advances via Facebook chat towards one of my friends a while back. She only told me the truth last night, after the dickhead decided that he’d rather sleep in the car rather than stay here while I was “coming” at him. He kept saying that I was trying to antagonize him enough that he loses his cool and hits me.
You know, I almost wish that he would try it. I was beaten enough by my first ex, so bring it, dicklick. I ain’t scared of you.
He forgets that I used to live with the devil himself. He’s just one of his minions.
The pain comes in waves. Everything is coming into crystal clear focus now, how lately he’s been saying extremely perverted sexual things about say the weather lady on the news or how an actress has a nice rack. Little signs.
I just remembered, when a younger girl accused him of sexual harassment at the place where we both worked at together, he spun it around. He blamed her for being promiscuous (she kind of was.)
I believed him without question.
I’ve done that many times in the last 15 years.
This whole experience is like staring at a train coming straight for me. I’m stuck in place, realizing that I’m unable to move out of its path.
But in a sick, sadistic fucking way, I’m kind of excited to finally get splattered into little droplets of my old self.
Because she’s gone now, just like he is.
October 31, 2017 at 6:59 pm
Step to the side and let that train through. It’s coming and it may take the you from that relationship but oh what a lifted weight. To let that lady go, and just be you. Yep I’ve been there, or somewhere similar. Hang on tight, I think from where I sit, you got this!💪
October 31, 2017 at 7:15 pm
Ugh! It’s so hard looking back at the signs. I love the new tagline! Hang in there ❤
October 31, 2017 at 7:18 pm
The good thing about FB is that everyday you get to see posts from the same day for the prior years and you can delete as they pop up if you want. I did!
You keep doing what you need to do to get back to you and who you want to be! It’s an amazing journey and you’ve got a great start!
October 31, 2017 at 7:33 pm
My tagline is a variation of a comment some asshole made to insult me. I’m sorry your husband is an asshole.
October 31, 2017 at 7:54 pm
When painful thoughts come to mind, remember how much you are loved as you are. When hurt, anger, or regret interferes with your day, reclaim your peace! Matthew 16:23, gives you the words, “Get behind me, Satan! You are a hindrance to me.”
Sending love and support as you work your way through this difficult season of life. Been there, done that, and have two tee shirts to prove it. Even with chronic pain, a joyful season is still waiting for you!
October 31, 2017 at 8:24 pm
wish you a lots of luck 🙂
October 31, 2017 at 9:31 pm
You need help kicking his ass? Probably not but I’d be there cheering you on. You got this, Mer. You got good times ahead. It’s actually liberating letting go. I still remember how I felt when I walked out, finally. Scared, yeah. Numb, yeah. Hurt, Yeah. But man oh man, in between all that I felt fucking free!! Love you girl. ❤
October 31, 2017 at 9:34 pm
All these new faces, your popular!! …. hang in there Mer ❤
