How long are you willing to wait for the right treatment to fit your needs? I’ve had fibromyalgia for over 20 years. I want answers! I want the antidote to the illnesses that we still face today. I’ve watched too many people suffer from invisible illnesses; mentally and physically. I’ve lost too many loved ones to cancer and heart disease. How do we advance? The only way is through medical research.

There is a company called Antidote. I have been in contact with them. They have the ability to match you with the latest clinical trials available in your area, in the U.S. and the U.K. This company was originated in 2010 as TrialReach and was recently rebranded in 2016 as Antidote with new CEO Pablo Gravier (former CEO of Kayak) at the helm. A friend of Mr. Gravier’s, who is a cardiologist, spoke about the urgent need for research to be done for his heart patients, asking if there was anything that could be done? Pablo Gravier answered the call and Antidote was born!

The massive job of structuring all publicly available clinical trials has been tasked by this company and is presented to you in a simple, patient-friendly, question and answer format. It is free. I have put their questionnaire on my blog sidebar, simply click on the Find My Clinical Trial Match and fill out the form. This research is important! This program will accelerate treatments for all illnesses!

Their mission:

“Antidote is a digital health company on a mission to accelerate the breakthrough of new treatments by bridging the gap between medical research and the people who need them.”

I am bringing this to you because I believe in medical research. More importantly, I believe it needs to be accelerated and brought to the people who are currently suffering in silence as they wait on the medical field to catch up. I am not getting paid to have this questionnaire on my blog. I want you to have the option to join me and help with the research we all so desperately need!

Let’s find our antidote!

~Kim

Sign up for your very own clinical trial match on my blog, http://itrippedoverastone.com

Advertisements