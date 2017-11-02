According to an online personality test that I took, I’m an ISFP.

What the hell does that mean? Glad that you asked!

Patient, tolerant, and easy-going, you have a strong core of deep personal values which you use to guide you through life. In your everyday state, you are mild and harmonic and you prefer to meet people in an open and trusting exchange where each of you makes a sincere effort to understand and tolerate the other, seeing each other for what you really are and refraining from imposing foreign and customary expectations and stereotypes upon each other. Deeply passionate about your own projects, and sometimes slow to open up to others, you may at times come across as reserved and delicate to those who do not know you well. On the inside, however, you tend to harbor a deep-running river of values and warmth which you seek to be true to above all. In fact, though your usual outer demeanor usually appears laid-back and flexible, you can become positively perfectionist in the service of those inner ideals that you passionately regard as your own. Since you are more attuned to being true to your own values than to hashing out right and wrong in contentious debates, your natural mode of socialization appears to be one of “live and let live” in which you seek harmony and mutual respect with others so that they may in turn respect you and the values that are pivotal to your inner life. However, the world may not always reciprocate your goodwill in kind, and it is for this reason that you prefer to remain a bit on your guard until you can be sure they will accept you for who you really are.

I agree with 85% of this mini version of my basic personality traits, but only because I don’t really like to give anything my 100% these days, due to personal reasons.

The three statements that I agree with the most are:

“Deeply passionate about your own projects, and sometimes slow to open up to others, you may at times come across as reserved and delicate to those who do not know you well.”

“In fact, though your usual outer demeanor usually appears laid-back and flexible, you can become positively perfectionist in the service of those inner ideals that you passionately regard as your own.”

“…the world may not always reciprocate your goodwill in kind, and it is for this reason that you prefer to remain a bit on your guard until you can be sure they will accept you for who you really are.”

I am a friendly, caring person. I cry easily at things like Bambi’s mom getting shot, when the chick died at the end of the movie “Love Story” and I donate a dollar for whatever the cause is that a cashier is asking money for.

Every fucking time.

I hold doors open for people, I smile, I chitchat, I tip well, I thank people. I tell the people that I love that I love them.

I am a hard person to get to really know because I am a highly sensitive person who is easily hurt. I keep my walls up pretty high. If someone wants to truly get into my inner sactum, they have to work for it. Rarely do I chase people down for their attention.

My favorite kind of person is someone who can keep up with my sarcasm, wit and love of song lyrics.

I’m not an ass kisser and I never have been. I don’t suck up to people. Either we click or we don’t. It’s all good. Be cool to me, I’ll be cool to you. It’s simple as 1 2 3, A B C.

I really am polite and that’s because of my parents. I am old school and believe that you should respect your elders, although I do think that you shouldn’t always do what they tell you. It’s your life to do with as you please. That’s how I’ve tried to raise my kid, there are so many choices in life and I will never judge you.

I was diagnosed with OCD before the age of 10. I can be a hardcore perfectionist sometimes, but I’ve gotten much better at controling it.

I am pretty chill for the most part. I do agree with “live and let live.” Go ahead and dye your hair green, as long as you’re not hurting someone, fuck it.

If you feel so inclined (about 15 minutes, for me anyway) take this test by clicking here.

And I really have no idea what each letter stands for, but at least it looks cool.

Advertisements