I’ve already had a handful of people try to console me by informing me that now I am free to have sex with anyone I please, since I’m basically a single gal now.
Well hot damn. Line em’ up!!
If you know me at all, you’ll also know that isn’t how I roll. Perhaps back when I was young and thought that sex was a replacement for love I’d be excited, but I’ve grown away from that skewed idea.
Yes, I am lonely. Without being too blunt, I’ve had a mostly sexless marriage for quite a long time. It wasn’t for lack of trying once I started feeling better mentally. I even worked with him with my therapist’s assistance, which really frosts my flakes. It was a waste of my time and hers.
You get to a point where enough is enough. All of this nonsense that he’s brought into my life has done me enough harm.
I just can’t hang anymore.
But back to the aforementioned sexcapades that I am now technically allowed to have. There may be cobwebs down there. I must be pretty hot to trot by now, right?
Well, yes. But that’s why there’s porn.
Anyway, what I really miss the most isn’t the actual sex act, it’s the stuff that comes prior to it, like cuddling, touching, kissing…and if that goes well, who the hell knows.
It can’t just be anybody is what I’m saying. I’m not going to get all dollied up and go to the bar down the road in order to find a random dude to have sex with just for the sake of having sex.
“No Can Do.” – Hall and Oates
Obviously I have no idea if I’ll ever be intimate with another man again, especially since I have stipulations. Sadly, I dropped my crystal ball on my foot and it shattered everywhere, what a fucking mess.
But I hope that I eventually do and for now, that has to be good enough.
November 4, 2017 at 1:12 pm
Sex is not everything. In fact, you know, as most people do, that it’s not very important in a really good relationship. Is it nice to have? Hell ya. But to say, hey, you can go have sex with anyone now! That’s kind of …… pointless and tacky. To me that puts you down to his level and you are way above that. If sex was the only thing that mattered, well then, the marriage was doomed to begin with. Sex without emotions is just…..empty.
November 4, 2017 at 1:14 pm
Yes, it is. Empty is not an option for me. Icky yuck yuck. ❤
November 4, 2017 at 1:15 pm
Icky is right! I do understand some people do it and they enjoy it but I knew you wouldn’t. We are too much alike. 🙂 ❤
November 4, 2017 at 1:16 pm
Yes, we are. 🙂 ❤
November 4, 2017 at 3:13 pm
Once again you have done it! Your posts never fail me. I love this. I have always had morals about who I give myself to. I don’t understand promiscuous people personally.
November 4, 2017 at 4:20 pm
Likewise! Part of what makes doing it so amazing is the intimacy with the person you’re doing it with, the safety, the knowing them.
November 4, 2017 at 3:41 pm
Great post! You’ll find it again! I’m a big believer in love showing up when you least expect it.
November 4, 2017 at 4:21 pm
I literally had this conversation with a friend two days ago. You wrote it so well.
