Have you ever heard of people talking about a fibromyalgia toolbox? Well, a fibromyalgia toolbox is a real ‘idea’. There is no definition. It is basically an emergency kit for fibromyalgia flares. (I think I’m going to Snap!). When you are in a fibromyalgia flare, you are in much more pain, you are beyond exhausted and you may be in a fibro fog. (The Fog of Fibromyalgia).

A fibro toolbox can be made up of things of a tactile nature; coloring books, journals, activity books, crocheting, knitting, craft supplies and other things that you can do while you are in a flare. If a fibro fog accompanies your flare, many find watching movies they have seen before (because you won’t remember a new one) or listening to specific pre-planned music helpful.

A fibro toolbox can also be a skill set you have learned for working through your pain. Meditation, deep breathing exercises, guided imagery, and/or reframing thought patterns, are examples of a few practices put in place.

Rescue medications should always be part of your toolbox.

So a fibromyalgia toolbox is really just a pre-planned way of handling your fibro flares. Things and/or ideas set aside ahead of time so when you start experiencing a flare, you are ready physically and mentally. Have the items you need in a designated area, room, or tote.

Personally, I use a backpack and have a portable DVD player in my closet. When I have a flare come on, the things that I need are ready. This also signals my husband that it is a flare day when he see’s I have my backpack out and my DVD player running movies that I have deemed as my favorites.

Get your toolbox ready. We cannot control when our flares will happen but we can choose how to respond when they do.

