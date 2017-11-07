I was working as a dietary aide/cook at a nursing home when this song came out. The morning cook always had the radio set on the local country station. Since the cook was always in charge of the music, I didn’t have much of a choice.
When I was the cook, I listened to the classic rock station.
Anyway, I heard this fucking song at least 6 times a day. I’ll admit that I liked it, since it was extremely catchy and Keith Urban’s voice sounded truly heartbroken.
I always thought it was “take your cat but leave my sweater.” Turns out he was saying “cap.”
I must have tucked this song away inside one of my brains crawl spaces for future reference.
You’ll Think of Me by Keith Urban 2004
I woke up early this morning around 4am
With the moon shining bright as headlights on the interstate
I pulled the covers over my head and tried to catch some sleep
But thoughts of us kept keeping me awake
Ever since you found yourself in someone else’s arms
I’ve been tryin’ my best to get along
But that’s OK
There’s nothing left to say, but
Take your records, take your freedom
Take your memories, I don’t need’em
Take your space and take your reasons
But you’ll think of me
And take your cap and leave my sweater
‘Cause we have nothing left to weather
In fact I’ll feel a whole lot better
But you’ll think of me, you’ll think of me
I went out driving trying to clear my head
I tried to sweep out all the ruins that my emotions left
I guess I’m feeling just a little tired of this
And all the baggage that seems to still exist
It seems the only blessing I have left to my name
Is not knowing what we could have been
What we should have been
So
Take your records, take your freedom
Take your memories, I don’t need’em
Take your space and take your reasons
But you’ll think of me
And take your cap and leave my sweater
‘Cause we have nothing left to weather
In fact I’ll feel a whole lot better
But you’ll think of me
Someday I’m gonna run across your mind
But don’t worry, I’ll be fine
I’m gonna be alright
While you’re sleeping with your pride
Wishing I could hold you tight
I’ll be over you
And on with my life
So take your records, take your freedom
Take your memories, I don’t need’em
And take your cap and leave my sweater
‘Cause we have nothing left to weather
In fact I’ll feel a whole lot better
But you’ll think of me
So take your records, take your freedom
Take your memories, I don’t need’em
Take your space and all your reasons
But you’ll think of me
And take your cap and leave my sweater
‘Cause we got nothing left to weather
In fact I’ll feel a whole lot better
But you’ll think of me, you’ll think of me, yeah
And you’re gonna think of me
Oh someday baby, someday
November 7, 2017 at 9:11 am
Wonderful.
This must be hard, right, dividing assets in divorce. It always reminds me of a very peculiar friend from Toronto. When he and his wife were going through a divorce, they had to of course divide marital property. So, to quote him: I took the toaster, she kept the parasol. Easy peasy, right?
LikeLike
November 7, 2017 at 10:14 am
No matter what the reasons, no matter if it’s the best thing for yourself to do, separating and divorcing, is hard. ❤ I may be going through some shitstorm of my own, but I'm here for you, Mer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 7, 2017 at 10:39 am
Never knew it was cap, I always sang cat. I think this is a good one to have tucked away, Mer.~K.
LikeLike
November 7, 2017 at 11:42 am
Cool song but brutally true. ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLike