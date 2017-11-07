I was working as a dietary aide/cook at a nursing home when this song came out. The morning cook always had the radio set on the local country station. Since the cook was always in charge of the music, I didn’t have much of a choice.

When I was the cook, I listened to the classic rock station.

Anyway, I heard this fucking song at least 6 times a day. I’ll admit that I liked it, since it was extremely catchy and Keith Urban’s voice sounded truly heartbroken.

I always thought it was “take your cat but leave my sweater.” Turns out he was saying “cap.”

I must have tucked this song away inside one of my brains crawl spaces for future reference.

You’ll Think of Me by Keith Urban 2004

I woke up early this morning around 4am

With the moon shining bright as headlights on the interstate

I pulled the covers over my head and tried to catch some sleep

But thoughts of us kept keeping me awake

Ever since you found yourself in someone else’s arms

I’ve been tryin’ my best to get along

But that’s OK

There’s nothing left to say, but

Take your records, take your freedom

Take your memories, I don’t need’em

Take your space and take your reasons

But you’ll think of me

And take your cap and leave my sweater

‘Cause we have nothing left to weather

In fact I’ll feel a whole lot better

But you’ll think of me, you’ll think of me

I went out driving trying to clear my head

I tried to sweep out all the ruins that my emotions left

I guess I’m feeling just a little tired of this

And all the baggage that seems to still exist

It seems the only blessing I have left to my name

Is not knowing what we could have been

What we should have been

So

Take your records, take your freedom

Take your memories, I don’t need’em

Take your space and take your reasons

But you’ll think of me

And take your cap and leave my sweater

‘Cause we have nothing left to weather

In fact I’ll feel a whole lot better

But you’ll think of me

Someday I’m gonna run across your mind

But don’t worry, I’ll be fine

I’m gonna be alright

While you’re sleeping with your pride

Wishing I could hold you tight

I’ll be over you

And on with my life

So take your records, take your freedom

Take your memories, I don’t need’em

And take your cap and leave my sweater

‘Cause we have nothing left to weather

In fact I’ll feel a whole lot better

But you’ll think of me

So take your records, take your freedom

Take your memories, I don’t need’em

Take your space and all your reasons

But you’ll think of me

And take your cap and leave my sweater

‘Cause we got nothing left to weather

In fact I’ll feel a whole lot better

But you’ll think of me, you’ll think of me, yeah

And you’re gonna think of me

Oh someday baby, someday

Advertisements