I’ve been in a ‘mood’ as of late. Reflective, sad, and empty. Depression goes hand in hand with chronic illness. I know I’m a candidate for Seasonal Affect Disorder (SAD) but I am already diagnosed with clinical depression. Who really wants an additional mental health diagnosis? I already know anyway.

My husband switched jobs last week, it is kinda scary. Any change for me is scary as I do my best to keep everything calm and controlled in my bubble I call home. I can keep my fibro flares to a minimum when I am calm. I am very nervous about this change, but it had to happen. I wonder what we will do if this all goes wrong? Then, I wonder what we will do if it all goes right? Right now, it’s a no-win situation. Change is not my friend anymore.

I was reading my friend Kit’s post, about releasing the flying monkeys, (https://the kintsukuroilife.wordpress.com) and I so wish I would have read her post last week. I wrote a couple ‘come to Jesus’ letters (do you know what those are?) to a few people that needed some solid facts instead of gossiping about what they THOUGHT they knew. Of course, they could, and would run my life better and I should want, and follow their decisive directions.

No way, ‘come to Jesus’ time! I told Kit and she said, “sometimes you need to let those suckers fly!” And fly they did!

So I’m waiting for the fall-out. The holidays being on their way… I believe I did a very adequate job in my fact sharing, ‘information packets’ but the letters will be shared and the discussions will continue… she is not mentally healthy you know. It’s called depression and fibro fog, morons.

Fly! Fly! Fly!

~Kim

visit me at https://itrippedoverastone.com

