I’ve been in a ‘mood’ as of late. Reflective, sad, and empty. Depression goes hand in hand with chronic illness. I know I’m a candidate for Seasonal Affect Disorder (SAD) but I am already diagnosed with clinical depression. Who really wants an additional mental health diagnosis? I already know anyway.
My husband switched jobs last week, it is kinda scary. Any change for me is scary as I do my best to keep everything calm and controlled in my bubble I call home. I can keep my fibro flares to a minimum when I am calm. I am very nervous about this change, but it had to happen. I wonder what we will do if this all goes wrong? Then, I wonder what we will do if it all goes right? Right now, it’s a no-win situation. Change is not my friend anymore.
I was reading my friend Kit’s post, about releasing the flying monkeys, (https://the kintsukuroilife.wordpress.com) and I so wish I would have read her post last week. I wrote a couple ‘come to Jesus’ letters (do you know what those are?) to a few people that needed some solid facts instead of gossiping about what they THOUGHT they knew. Of course, they could, and would run my life better and I should want, and follow their decisive directions.
No way, ‘come to Jesus’ time! I told Kit and she said, “sometimes you need to let those suckers fly!” And fly they did!
So I’m waiting for the fall-out. The holidays being on their way… I believe I did a very adequate job in my fact sharing, ‘information packets’ but the letters will be shared and the discussions will continue… she is not mentally healthy you know. It’s called depression and fibro fog, morons.
Fly! Fly! Fly!
~Kim
visit me at https://itrippedoverastone.com
November 8, 2017 at 10:27 am
Things tend to change around the holidays. We feel more connected to our family and friends and most of all to ourselves. And though this feeling doesn’t last for a long time, I wish you calmness and serenity, at least during the holidays.
November 8, 2017 at 10:37 am
Thank you so much! I am hoping that I have cleared things up and a peaceful time is the goal. And best wishes to you as well. ~Kim
November 8, 2017 at 11:30 am
Thanks dear.
November 8, 2017 at 11:32 am
I’ve never heard of a “Come to Jesus” letter but it sounds like fun!
November 8, 2017 at 12:09 pm
IF you say it time for a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting, letter, or talk… that means we are calling out all your BS. and the truth will be heard, even if it hurts… not fun to be on the receiving side because your ‘lies’ are exposed but great to give it to them exposing what you have as factual information… and let me tell you, I had the facts! Thank god for medical records! ~Kim
November 8, 2017 at 11:33 am
Kim, you know I LOVE a good come to Jesus meeting! I’m glad you set those folks straight, in fact I’m proud of you for doing it! You’re amazing! ~Kit
November 8, 2017 at 12:05 pm
Thanks, Kit! It was definitely ‘come the Jesus’ time and the flying monkeys made sure delivery was smooth! ~Kim
