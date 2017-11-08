So I am upset. Yep, hell I’m so mad I do not know my left from my right! I don’t know if I should post this or not! Because I am mad! I shouldn’t let my anger fuel me this much but it has. I am sick of being kicked around by government employed people in the so-called “disability” section of healthcare. I wouldn’t treat my dog the way I have been treated, let alone another human being… I think people need to be aware of these infuriating obstacles that we must face everytime we pick up the phone. It is not enough we are struggling with our health, we too must struggle with medical costs and care. I am going to publish this post even though I am so very angry at this moment.

I have been on the phone for hours for three days in a row back and forth between the social security office, Medicare, and Medica. I have called to reinstate my Part B Medicare so I can sign up with Medica. And Medicare is the worst to deal with, the social security office a close second, Medica just has their hands tied because of Medicare.

The wait times are 30-45 minutes, just to get to a real person, after you are done punching in numbers and answering the automated operator’s questions. You finally get to a real person and it never fails, you get the voice of a woman or man who is beyond tired and bored and HAS to take your call… OR you get the highly suspicious person who asks you a ton of personal questions and insinuates you already know what you need to do so why are you wasting their time???

Well, guess what? I have waited, on the phone, for 45 minutes – YES 45 MINUTES – to talk to you! I did it yesterday and the day before that! I am still speaking civilly to you, and respectfully! I need answers, specific ones that I am not getting from you and you have no time to respond to any of my questions with an ounce of humanity. I’m either a burden to your day or a suspect who is obviously trying to put one over on you!

I have called you for assistance, I’m not a doormat.

I have been on disability since 2001. I am qualified for disability insurance, better known as Medicare. BUT, you can only enroll in January, March, and April, then IF THEY SAY YOU qualify, benefits start in July. Really? That makes no f*ing sense. You may apply for Medica, to help with prescription costs and medical expenses that Medicare doesn’t cover for 90 days after your birthday IF you have Medicare A and B… (I have part A but need to sign up for B.) My birthday is in September, so, from what they are telling me, I have to wait from July to September 10th of 2018 to get my prescriptions covered from Medica.

Wait, it gets better.

BUT you can call social security and have them FAX a ‘buy-in’ form (social security doesn’t understand this part of what Medicare is saying so you have to call Medicare back and get a form number to which you will find out there is no form number, the form is called a ‘buy-in’ form) so you can apply for Medicare at any time. You will need PROOF that you had medical coverage from an employer during that time or you will be penalized. Well, I never had an employer, I was covered by my husband’s insurance. The medical coverage group that I was with before my husband’s insurer closed their doors, because of ObamaCare, I do not even have a way to reach them…

Confused yet?

Me: “Can I prove I was covered by showing you my taxes?”

Bitch: “No, you need to fill out the form exactly as it is.”

Me: “What if it is not possible to get the answers?”

Bitch: “Then you will be penalized.”

Me: “Bye.”

Now what? A lawyer? Advocate? Social worker? I can’t deal with this any longer on my own, I feel like scum. They have made me feel this way.

~K.

