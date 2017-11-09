I’ve always preferred to sleep alone.
Or, if you like better…when I sleep alone, I prefer to be by myself.
When I got together with my daughter’s biological father many moons ago, he liked to hook his leg over my hip, thereby holding me hostage. It makes sense to me now why he did that, since he hated to have me out of his sight. It was his way of keeping tabs on my whereabouts, even though I was just trying to get some damn sleep.
Which I rarely did because the prick had his heavy fucking leg locked around me, like a human clamp. Just getting up to go pee was a hassle, because he’d always ask me where I was going.
Oh, you know, it’s 2 am. I was thinking of walking the streets looking for some trouble to get myself into, you stupid bastard.
When I left him (finally) in 2002, I ended up sharing a queen-sized bed with my then 5-year-old. She was a fine sleeping partner, unless you count waking up to a little foot in my face or her using my ass as a pillow. I called her an octopus and we joke around about it now.
But once we upgraded to a two bedroom apartment, I had my bed to myself again and she had her own.
It was a joyous time.
I enjoyed the bliss of not having anyone touch me while I slept.
I just can’t quite get on board with the whole couple sleeping peacefully in each others arms thing.
Anyway, it didn’t last nearly long enough. When my asshat husband moved in with us in 2004, there I was again, having to share my coveted personal space with another person. He didn’t use me as a body pillow or anything, but he could only sleep with the radio on (I need silence and the white noise from my fan) and he snored so loudly that I had thought seriously a few times of smothering him with a pillow.
I didn’t because I’m cool like that. I’d just kick him really hard in the shin.
But as luck would have it, after about 2 years, he stopped sleeping in the bed with me. He has a bad back, plus he has sleep apnea (which he ignores, of course.)
So, he started to sleep in his big man’s recliner, which now smells like…gross stuff.
I love my bed. I spend a sizable chunk of my life in it, so it better be comfortable. I have a rip-off memory foam mattress, with a new sheet set made by the fine people who sell Snuggle fabric softeners. I have a buttery, older comforter and the perfect pillow combination specifically arranged for me.
I move around a lot because my chronic pain makes it difficult to get into a comforable position. I toss and turn often, which would drive any future sleeping partner insane, I reckon.
Readjusting to the single life has its share of ups and downs, but at least my nightly slumber hasn’t taken a hit. I don’t miss his body heat or having him there with me.
What about you? Do you love sleeping in the same bed with your significant other or are you like me, no touchy?
*Most of you over the age of 28 should know what song I am referencing to in the title of today’s post. If not, it just means that I’m getting older by the minute.
November 9, 2017 at 11:54 am
My first husband kept me pinned to the bed, too. I hated it. I’ve never been a back sleeper, but he wouldn’t have it any other way and I was too young and stoopid to demand he get his heavy limbs off of me.
Husband #2 was a no-touchy sleeper – if I reached for him in the night he would get very cranky, and I never told him it was because he so often wasn’t there. We *had* to sleep in his waterbed, too, which I hated, especially when it sprang a leak in the night or the heater went out.
When I left the narc I had the most blissful sleep on a hard, small fold-out couch that was mine! All Mine!
My current Guy is a cuddler, but we fit so well together that it doesn’t feel oppressive. Still I sleep better in my own bed in my own bedroom with the dog beside me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
November 9, 2017 at 12:04 pm
I didn’t even think of that…I don’t mind sharing the bed with my dog. I actually like it, like a real life stuffed animal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
November 9, 2017 at 11:56 am
I too prefer to be by myself. It’s just waaaay less stressful. No-one stealing all the covers, or deciding they’re too hot and throwing all the covers over you so you cook instead, or getting kicked, or someone else snoring, or anything.
Ideally I’d have a double-sized duvet on a single sized bed, but that’s a luxury that doesn’t go with living the Religious Life!
Enjoy having the space to yourself for always now. Xxxxx
LikeLiked by 3 people
November 9, 2017 at 12:06 pm
Yeah…if I ever meet someone in the future, that’ll be one of my requests. xxx
LikeLike
November 9, 2017 at 11:56 am
I’m with you on this one, Mer. All joking aside, an unwillingness to share my sleeping space with another is one of the main reasons I have little interest in dating these days. Granted, Jesse is currently a hassle in that department, but he’s a dog so if he starts getting too into my space, I don’t even have to formulate words, I just have to raise my head slightly and shout “Blargh!” or something like that and he hops right off the bed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
November 9, 2017 at 12:07 pm
I’m stealing that and using it on the next person who tells me that I should go forth and get laid. “Blargh!!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
November 9, 2017 at 12:07 pm
I hear you on the sleeping alone thing. I sleep alone also and have most of my current married life. The first ex wasn’t a cuddler or a leg throw over me type but he wanted me ‘available’ whenever the mood struck him. Piss on him. I hated it. Now, I sleep alone because like you, I need just my fan for white noise. This hubby has to have the tv going 24/7 and now with a bad back, it’s just simpler and easier on both of us to sleep separately. Now with his stroke, it’s extra good for him to have his own bed. I do however sleep with Sam and have since I got him, but he’s just a little guy. Well, most of the time he’s a little guy as he can take up a lot of real estate some nights. 😉
*I caught the song reference right away* (shows how old I am. LOL)
LikeLiked by 4 people
November 9, 2017 at 12:09 pm
My mom used to love Dolly. 🙂
I sleep with Maya, she likes to cuddle at first, but then she moves away from me eventually. Perfect set-up! LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 9, 2017 at 1:25 pm
See, that’s a smart dog! 🙂
LikeLike
November 9, 2017 at 12:34 pm
It’s nice early on in a relationship to be all clamped together 🙂 but after a while sleeping solo is like a little treat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
November 9, 2017 at 12:49 pm
I sleep alone, hate to be touched in the middle of the night…get your fucken hands off of me…no I don’t want sex, I am in bed to sleep! Damn it!
Hubby says he is a light sleeper but how I don’t know, I think he fights Ninjas in his sleep or runs marathons to the point his blankets and pillows end up on the other side of the room and he is like a hot hot heating pad! Can’t stand it!
Buggz sleeps with me which is just fine, but lately he’s been fidgety and restless, last night (early morn) he fell off the bed, and wakes me up around 6:00am-7:00am wanting to go pee, he’s old so I forgive him! 🙂 I got the song also!
LikeLiked by 3 people
November 9, 2017 at 1:20 pm
As a divorced woman, it is a luxury to sleep without anyone in MY bed. After 27 years,
I no longer have to share my sacred space as a hostage under a big leg, deal with cover hogging, the incorrect assumption that on demand intimacy was a right, monster farts, and the incessant snoring. Smothering the snorer was considered, but rejected due to the “thou shall not kill” commandment.
It’s hard enough to get to sleep and stay asleep now, with my Sleep# bed, heating pad and 8 pillows strategically placed under every pain point of my body. I have no intention of inviting anyone to sleep with me; even touching me hurts. My 6 year old granddaughter sleeps with me sometimes, but she gets a spot on the floor, not in my bed. Her flailing legs are tiny, but they hurt me, too. If I do get to sleep, I do not move, which makes for a frozen stiff body when I awake. Good times.
This is my office, my dining room, and my sleeping/tv sanctuary. Bedmates need not apply!
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 9, 2017 at 1:33 pm
I used to be a cuddler, but not any more. This comes with age, I guess. So, though hubby and me share the same bed (almost as a rule with our baby boy now), we stick to our separate sides. And, it’s a king-sized one so plenty of room for everybody.
LikeLike
November 9, 2017 at 1:37 pm
I often wonder why women ever get married and I also wonder why guys don’t automatically make themselves somewhere they can sleep and leave their partner in peace. ❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
November 9, 2017 at 1:42 pm
OMG I could have written this myself! I had to laugh a couple of times. My boyfriend is on call ever other week and on those weeks he does not come over. I love having the be to myself! He’s a cuddler but we can cuddle as we watch TV, all the way up until it’s time to go to sleep, but then it’s get on your side! LOL
I had forgotten about this song! Thanks for the reminder!
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 9, 2017 at 2:22 pm
Definitely caught the song. I love sleeping single in a queen bed. Used to share it with my dog and cats now it just me and 2 cats and that is just fine.
LikeLike
November 9, 2017 at 3:33 pm
Are you referring to the George Thorogood reference to I Drink Alone, or something in the title itself? If the latter, I’m clueless…
I won’t even let my cats sleep with me. The last time I shared a bed with someone was on my New York trip 16 years ago when me and my Dad had no choice thanks to the shitty futon in our hotel room. I’d prefer it stay that way…
LikeLike
November 9, 2017 at 4:00 pm
That sounds miserable. And also reminds me of the nights I spent in shelters while hiking the Appalachian Trail. On my most recent trip, one shelter (think shacks in the middle of the woods with no front face) designed to hold 6 housed 17 sweaty farty hikers. Had to sleep inlayers.
Quality bonding…
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 9, 2017 at 4:25 pm
I HAD one of those, ‘lock in lovers’ … yeah, where the hell did they think we were going at 2AM? I have the knock -off memory foam, too. Love it! I like to sleep with my husband but no touchy. Unless we are having a bit of fun but then when that’s over back to your side! King size bed is key; me, him and two dogs. ~Kim
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 9, 2017 at 5:03 pm
I totally got the post title reference. Now that I’ve extricated myself from any hostage situations, I share my queensize bed with my dog. I’m 1000% good with that. Fabulous post!
LikeLike