I’ve been thinking about how thankful I am that I have such wonderful people helping to hold me up during such an awful time in my life. This includes all of you here who visit my beloved blog.
You guys kick so much ass.
Underneath all of this muck and filth that’s been hand delivered to me via my perverted husband lies gratitude, a titch of excitement and, quite honestly, a touch of relief that I will no longer be sweeping his wrongdoings under the rug.
I’ve been putting bandages on our marriage for an awfully long time because I didn’t want to see him for who he really is. I’ve been avoiding his subtle cruelty, probably because I haven’t been what you’d call mentally “stable” since the early summer of 2011.
Well, my doctor and I both think that I am doing well on 150mg of Effexor and 1mg of Klonopin a day. My therapist would agree with him. I’m stronger for having hit rock bottom and then climbing my ass slowly out of the dark well of depression.
I mean, it never fully goes away and it never will. I’ll always have a bit of melancholia (a little never hurts) and I was born anxious, it’s just who I am.
And, it’s okay to be who I fucking am, damn it.
The son of a bitch was sleeping in his car. When I found out about it, I started losing sleep and not being able to eat at all. My mom had the same reaction, perhaps even worse than what I was experiencing. And although I don’t really write much about it, trust me when I say that my mommy is already sick enough as it is.
You see, she loved him too.
Although some people think that I’m a moron for allowing him to come back, I’ve had others who are impressed with my decency as a human being by not throwing him out into the cold.
It actually makes me a little sad that none of his family or friends will take him in. I cannot in good conscience let the shithead be homeless, especially when we just had our first snowfall of the season.
But, it’s been extremely uncomfortable with him still here. If it’s just us, he’s either coldly indifferent or pretending like everything’s the same as it ever was.
If my daughter is here, he clams up and turns into super-douche. My daughter and I, both being empaths, can feel his animosity towards her, a 20-year-old girl who has tried for 15 years to get this fuck to love her like his own kid.
Well, she’s done now. She hates him. She even said to me, “He better not mess with you, mom. I will hurt him if he does.”
Now, if that ain’t fucking loyalty, I don’t know what is.
While I was laying in bed waiting to fall asleep last night, I decided that in order to finally get him out of here, I’m going to need to give him a move-out date. December 15th popped into my head, don’t ask me why. I’m planning on writing it out and letting him read it. If he doesn’t vacate the property by that day, I’ll have no other recourse but to take legal action.
I can prove without a shadow of a doubt that he is causing my daughter and I emotional harm, not to mention his sexual depravity.
What kind of man asks his wife’s best friend if she’d be interested in having sex?
A sick man, that’s who. I’ve been living with this sack of festering cat shit, without a clue as to what was really going on inside that fat head of his.
And his other head, if you catch my drift.
Anyway, to all of you, thank you for being so supportive whenever I post something. I know that I haven’t been writing much about fibro lately, but that’s why I have Kimmy here now.
I’d like to give a special shout out to Cheryl, Alice, Jackie, Kim, Owen and Paul for giving the word friendship a whole new meaning to me.
I’ve run out of words, so I’ll keep it simple. I love you guys.
November 10, 2017 at 12:37 pm
Your goodness and your humanity will all come back to you some day, and probably sooner than you’d think, Mer. Like energies attract and your store of good karma is huge.
November 10, 2017 at 12:41 pm
My Buddha Nature. You have no idea how much that helped me to fall asleep last night, Paul. Thank you, man.
November 10, 2017 at 12:44 pm
You’re very welcome, Mer. It’s true, you know.
November 10, 2017 at 12:46 pm
Coming from you, I believe it.
November 10, 2017 at 12:44 pm
You have a big heart and a steel vagina… meaning balls, “lady balls.” Thought I try a new phrase on ya, ‘steel vagina’ after all women are made of steel, aren’t they??? I like your plan. ~Kim
November 10, 2017 at 12:45 pm
I love that. Let me try it out…
I have a steel vagina, be afraid. Be very afraid.
Yep, I like it. 🙂 ❤
Thank you, Kimmy. Can I call you that? Is it okay?
November 10, 2017 at 12:49 pm
Yes, Steel vagina works for you, nicely! HA! Yes, I answer to most anything but save bitch for when it’s like bad bitch or here’s your bitch card… until I earn it, Kimmy is fine. Boss Bitch is OK too… HAHAHA.
November 10, 2017 at 12:50 pm
Okay Kimmy Boss Bitch. It suits you well. 🙂
November 10, 2017 at 12:59 pm
I had to laugh at the steel vagina thing. My dad once said I had balls of steel. I really didn’t understand what he meant by that because I was just a teenager, but now I do. I love having balls of steel. Thanks Dad! 🙂
Anyway. You got a friend in me…… ❤
November 10, 2017 at 1:00 pm
And you got a friend in me. ❤ May our steel vaginas help carry us through whatever the fuck this life has in store for us next, Jackie.
Your dad was spot-on.
November 10, 2017 at 1:44 pm
We will both get through our shit storms. Yeah, my dad was pretty sharp. ❤
November 10, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Mer, you’ve got an iron will and a heart of absolute gold. Don’t let anything or anyone tell you otherwise. You’ve got this. 💕
November 10, 2017 at 2:44 pm
Good for you Mer! ((hugs))
November 10, 2017 at 3:11 pm
Love you too Mer. Xxxxxxxx ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
November 10, 2017 at 3:15 pm
Douchebag, fuck him. You just got yourself – Stairway to Heaven -.
P.S. You’re easy to love.
November 10, 2017 at 3:50 pm
Love you too, Mer! I am here with my vaginal balls of steel.
I am also thankful for those, like you, who have stood by me during my depression and recent job loss. It’s going to be okay, but yeah it takes time to heal from life’s nasty stuff. But I know you can do it. Wonder Twins unite!
