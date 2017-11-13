By Sara Bareilles 2015

For myself and Alice…and anyone else who can relate. ❤️

It’s not simple to say

That most days I don’t recognize me

That these shoes and this apron

That place and its patrons

Have taken more than I gave them

It’s not easy to know

I’m not anything like I used be, although it’s true

I was never attention’s sweet center

I still remember that girl

She’s imperfect, but she tries

She is good, but she lies

She is hard on herself

She is broken and won’t ask for help

She is messy, but she’s kind

She is lonely most of the time

She is all of this mixed up and baked in a beautiful pie

She is gone, but she used to be mine

It’s not what I asked for

Sometimes life just slips in through a back door

And carves out a person and makes you believe it’s all true

And now I’ve got you

And you’re not what I asked for

If I’m honest, I know I would give it all back

For a chance to start over and rewrite an ending or two

For the girl that I knew

Who’ll be reckless, just enough

Who’ll get hurt, but who learns how to toughen up

When she’s bruised and gets used by a man who can’t love

And then she’ll get stuck

And be scared of the life that’s inside her

Growing stronger each day ’til it finally reminds her

To fight just a little, to bring back the fire in her eyes

That’s been gone, but used to be mine

Used to be mine

She is messy, but she’s kind

She is lonely most of the time

She is all of this mixed up and baked in a beautiful pie

She is gone, but she used to be mine

