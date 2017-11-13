By Sara Bareilles 2015
For myself and Alice…and anyone else who can relate. ❤️
It’s not simple to say
That most days I don’t recognize me
That these shoes and this apron
That place and its patrons
Have taken more than I gave them
It’s not easy to know
I’m not anything like I used be, although it’s true
I was never attention’s sweet center
I still remember that girl
She’s imperfect, but she tries
She is good, but she lies
She is hard on herself
She is broken and won’t ask for help
She is messy, but she’s kind
She is lonely most of the time
She is all of this mixed up and baked in a beautiful pie
She is gone, but she used to be mine
It’s not what I asked for
Sometimes life just slips in through a back door
And carves out a person and makes you believe it’s all true
And now I’ve got you
And you’re not what I asked for
If I’m honest, I know I would give it all back
For a chance to start over and rewrite an ending or two
For the girl that I knew
Who’ll be reckless, just enough
Who’ll get hurt, but who learns how to toughen up
When she’s bruised and gets used by a man who can’t love
And then she’ll get stuck
And be scared of the life that’s inside her
Growing stronger each day ’til it finally reminds her
To fight just a little, to bring back the fire in her eyes
That’s been gone, but used to be mine
Used to be mine
November 13, 2017 at 11:20 am
Beautiful poem. Describes my life well. Still we rise.
November 13, 2017 at 11:58 am
Girl, you’ve got me in tears. I have to tell you I don’t even have a reasonable clue as to who I am since this diagnosis. I am forever altered, but can’t figure out exactly how. I know you know this and I thank you for letting us see it. It helps more than you know.
November 13, 2017 at 12:39 pm
❤
I can't stop listening to it…because it feels like she's singing about my life right now.
November 13, 2017 at 12:45 pm
My fav. I play it every day on my playlist, it’s necessary.~k.
November 13, 2017 at 2:05 pm
Oh God Mer, this is beautiful.
Of course I relate. She thought of ME while writing it.
