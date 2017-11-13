I tripped over a Stone.

Oh no! I’ve stumbled upon the “care” boxes… if you do not know about these go to youtube and watch “box reveals” and be prepared to think, “oh, I WANT one!” Well, I do not have the $50 to $110 dollars per month that these boxes cost. I just don’t! If you do, by all means, get yourself a subscription and go for it! They look like a wonderful step towards self-care!

Well, now that I have firmly decided my budget just will not allow for this, I started thinking, I am going to watch these reveals! I am going to fight the urge to sign up for even one box! (Because it would be like having only one potato chip… you can’t do that.) I will pick out some favorite things I see, or have tried and loved, and present the links to you!

Let’s build our own…