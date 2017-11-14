I tripped over a Stone.

It is important to have what you need when faced with any kind of chronic illness. I’ve often talked about a ‘Fibromyalgia Toolbox’. There are chronically ill ‘Crisis Kits’. I think we all have ‘go-bags’ for medical visits and stays… usually last minute and thrown together.

The goal of Toolbox Tuesday is; you have the items specific to your needs on hand and in a specified place. (This offers comfort and control…