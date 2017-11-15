I woke up this morning and let my dogs outside. I made coffee, all by myself.

My dogs are acting strange, because he left yesterday. He packed up a bag of clothes and toiletries, then coldly walked away from us. After 15 years, it’s all over.

He’ll be back this weekend to pack the rest of his crap and put it into the garage until he finds a permanent place to live. So, I’ll only have to see him maybe two more times.

Thank God.

I keep reminding myself that he’s not a decent man. He’s a liar, a cheater, a coward. He’s hurt me so many times. He’s made me cry. I’ve already cried once this morning because of my dog Maya, she’s able to communicate her feelings just by looking at me.

There’s jack shit that anybody can do for me right now. People have their own lives to contend with, so I don’t like to bother anyone.

I did find out that he stopped loving me and wanting to be with me because I got sick. The truth of that hit me right in the gut.

It isn’t my fault that I got sick and he couldn’t deal with it. I know that. It’s his flaw, not mine. If the tables were turned, I would have been there for him.

I guess each day that goes by will make things easier. I hate being in this house, but it’s where I need to be for now. Once my daughter is on her own, my plans are to sell the condo and move out west, far away from Ohio.

In the meantime, I have no idea how to mend myself. It seems to me that life is just one neverending trauma after another and we really don’t have anything stable to cling to.

