I woke up this morning and let my dogs outside. I made coffee, all by myself.
My dogs are acting strange, because he left yesterday. He packed up a bag of clothes and toiletries, then coldly walked away from us. After 15 years, it’s all over.
He’ll be back this weekend to pack the rest of his crap and put it into the garage until he finds a permanent place to live. So, I’ll only have to see him maybe two more times.
Thank God.
I keep reminding myself that he’s not a decent man. He’s a liar, a cheater, a coward. He’s hurt me so many times. He’s made me cry. I’ve already cried once this morning because of my dog Maya, she’s able to communicate her feelings just by looking at me.
There’s jack shit that anybody can do for me right now. People have their own lives to contend with, so I don’t like to bother anyone.
I did find out that he stopped loving me and wanting to be with me because I got sick. The truth of that hit me right in the gut.
It isn’t my fault that I got sick and he couldn’t deal with it. I know that. It’s his flaw, not mine. If the tables were turned, I would have been there for him.
I guess each day that goes by will make things easier. I hate being in this house, but it’s where I need to be for now. Once my daughter is on her own, my plans are to sell the condo and move out west, far away from Ohio.
In the meantime, I have no idea how to mend myself. It seems to me that life is just one neverending trauma after another and we really don’t have anything stable to cling to.
November 15, 2017 at 9:59 am
One day at a time, Mer. That is ALL you need to focus on. Don’t worry about the forest yet. Just focus on the trees.
November 15, 2017 at 10:01 am
Okay, yes. Thank you. My tears are on continuous flow right now.
November 15, 2017 at 10:04 am
Natural and healthy. I have a feeling you will come out of this stronger and saner. Don’t force it, though. Be where you need to be for now.
November 15, 2017 at 10:05 am
Crying and snotting all over myself, lol. x
November 15, 2017 at 10:19 am
It’s funny to see the word snot.
November 15, 2017 at 10:00 am
MerryBerry,
You’re in the toughest part of the whole process: everyone around you can see this as the best thing for you, and a part of you can see that, but it somehow makes it sting a bit more in a way I cannot put into words. I have been in that spot. I’m here for you. To listen, to commiserate, to help in however you need.
Love you.
November 15, 2017 at 10:02 am
Thank you, honey. Thank you. Love you too.
November 15, 2017 at 10:06 am
Hi, Mer. Remember that what he displays are the emotions of a child — if someone can simply stop loving his spouse due to something beyond that person’s control, that is not unconditional love or even well-reasoned conditional love — it’s similar to the love a child might have for a favorite toy, and clearly he is incapable of anything deeper than that. But you are and even though it stings right now, this is your strength, not your weakness. He will continue to sabotage his own happiness without even realizing he’s doing so while you continue to grow and learn and live…and love. It’s just your nature and you can’t do otherwise.
November 15, 2017 at 10:40 am
“let her cry… -Hootie sings it best. You’ll find yourself again, you’ll be back TO YOU one day! But for now… cry for you.~k.
November 15, 2017 at 10:49 am
As a meme says……If he can’t love you at your worse, he doesn’t deserve you at your best. So true you know. People get sick. They don’t ask for it. It’s just something that happens that they have no control over. And take it from someone who knows this well from being on both sides….love is not picking and choosing when you love someone. Love is being there for the bad shit too. My ex was the type that didn’t want to be around me when I was depressed…when I lost four babies. He never uttered a word about any of it. Nothing. He just looked for his pleasure somewhere else. Sound familiar? Yeah. It hurts to see him walk away after so many years. I know this. You know it’s for the best, yet it still hurts like hell. It lessens Mer. I promise. One day you will wake up and think….wow…..so THIS is what being happy is…..not having to worry about some jackass and what he’s up to. Not having to try and please someone who never is pleased. Love yourself like he should have. He’s the one who loses not you.
November 15, 2017 at 11:22 am
Good job you can’t cover me with your slime via a computer. But please take lots of virtual hugs from me.
In time, you’ll be belting out “I will survive”. For now, snivel, cry, howl and snot away. Tears are more cleansing than any of us will ever know, I reckon.
Love you, Merby. Xxxxx ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
November 15, 2017 at 11:23 am
Sometimes life is difficult, and sometimes life kicks you in the teeth. But you are strong, you will get through this. ❤
November 15, 2017 at 11:23 am
Mer, I am so so sorry. I don’t really have the words, so here’s a hug. A big gentle hug.
I am in total awe of you, incidentally, for knowing full well that it is NOT your fault. It is his lack of character, lack of solidarity. Illness and loss test people like few other things do. I am sorry that he could not stand up to the test. Sending so much love your way. ❤
November 15, 2017 at 11:38 am
Oh my brave girl, you do have something to cling to and you are never alone. People do care and Jesus sees your pain. How do I know this? My entire life was a tragedy until this past year. I suffered at the hands of my narcissistic sister, husband and best friend. You were probably dealing with a narcissist, and the fact that he stopped loving you because you are sick? He never loved you sweetheart, he was too busy worshipping himself. If you would like to message me, I guarantee that we have more in common than you could possibly know. Prayers, love and peace to you. xo
November 15, 2017 at 11:42 am
So sad, so sorry you have to go through this.
November 15, 2017 at 11:46 am
No one says a woman must have a man, or in your case, a bad facsimile of one, to be just fine for her own self. You do what in your heart says is best for you and your daughter. You will get through this. ❤
November 15, 2017 at 1:23 pm
Thinking of you Mer and know without doubt you are stronger than you think. Just be kind to yourself. X
November 15, 2017 at 1:28 pm
I’m heartbroken for you Mer. You are absolutely right that it is a flaw in him, but I know that that doesn’t make it hurt any less. People like us, who have been hurt, are sick, etc., have a better grasp on what really matters than most people. It’s going to be hard, it’s going to hurt, but you are strong, you are loved and you are worthy. Like some already said, try to just do one day at a time right now. Sending you all my love and strength ❤
November 15, 2017 at 1:51 pm
This too shall pass, and you know that. But let yourself hurt and grieve and be pissed and whatever else you need to feel and be right now. Just don’t give up. PS – my part of the country is “west” and has the same kinds of fucked up weather. Just sayin’. ❤
November 15, 2017 at 1:53 pm
Sending you a huge virtual hug!
November 15, 2017 at 1:57 pm
So sorry you’re hurting right now, but this will pass – been there, done that! We’re all here, rooting for you as you begin your journey into a Fabulous Life.
When you’re ready, Oregon is a lovely place to live 🙂
November 15, 2017 at 2:57 pm
all I can say is HUGs sweetie! ❤ T.
November 15, 2017 at 3:22 pm
HUGS!!!!
November 15, 2017 at 4:22 pm
Love to you. That’s all I got, but I’ve got a lot.
November 15, 2017 at 5:13 pm
Exactly, it’s his flaw, not yours. And of course it hurts. It wouldn’t be you if it didn’t because you’re a sensitive person and a wonderful human being, sth he’ll never be. But it’ll go away one day. Time heals.
BTW, you’re not bothering. Hang in there.
Sending positives vibes your way.
November 15, 2017 at 7:09 pm
Oh hunni been through the divorce and all where you are now. Be kind to yourself, ‘bother’ your closest pal, take time heal.
It is something you will not get over but learn to deal with.
Much love to you!!!xx
