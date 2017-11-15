The world of dark, menacing prairies of nothingness, wordless clusters scattered here and there… a land so foreign that I feel numb at times from the selfish ideologies being thrown in my face. The ignorant rules in this land and the hope of promoting clear, accurate and helpful human kindness does not exist … welcome to Twitter.
God help me, I have stepped off the ledge and into the world of Twitter.
Tweet me or not, @stoneintheroad.
I could use some back-up!
~Kim
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
I tripped over a stone.
I am happily married to Jeff. We live in Minneapolis, Minnesota with two Goldendoodles; Dora and Dezzie. I have had fibromyalgia for over 20 years and have learned a few tricks to deal with it but it is my stone in the road. I am a Fibromyalgia Advocate, I have co-authored a book; The Shadow Boxers, Fighting Fibromyalgia (your personal journal) and it is available on Amazon and on my blog. I am a contributing author to Knocked Over by a Feather. Stone in the Road is another blog of mine where I post published stories that I have collected and enjoyed reading.
November 15, 2017 at 11:33 am
That truly is a dark road upon which you’ve embarked. Godspeed, Kim.
LikeLiked by 2 people
November 15, 2017 at 1:21 pm
most appreciated. ~k.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 15, 2017 at 11:47 am
Following!
LikeLiked by 2 people
November 15, 2017 at 1:20 pm
See you on the dark side! HA! YES!~Kim
LikeLiked by 1 person