The world of dark, menacing prairies of nothingness, wordless clusters scattered here and there… a land so foreign that I feel numb at times from the selfish ideologies being thrown in my face. The ignorant rules in this land and the hope of promoting clear, accurate and helpful human kindness does not exist … welcome to Twitter.

God help me, I have stepped off the ledge and into the world of Twitter.

Tweet me or not, @stoneintheroad.

I could use some back-up!

~Kim

Advertisements