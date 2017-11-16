He sent me a text message yesterday afternoon.
“Hi. May I come by after work and see Maya?” (My American Bulldog, who is struggling with his absence. He didn’t even mention our other dog Maggie.)
My friend Cheryl was here with me (because she’s awesome), since I was having a really hard time, being the first full day since he left and all.
“What should I say back? I can’t see him today, I just can’t.”
“Tell him no, not today.”
He responded a few minutes later, a simple okay.
My daughter has been sick these last few days, so if she isn’t at work, she’s been in her bedroom sleeping. I have a handful of friends that I could reach out to, but so far I have stayed pretty much to myself.
During my nap today, I had a bad dream which ended with him telling me that he didn’t love me anymore, that his love for me has turned into dust.
I have to admit, I had a weak moment. I texted him back this afternoon, hoping for what, I have no idea.
“Did you still want to see the dogs?”
“I do…possibly tomorrow?”
“Busy?”
“Today, yes.”
“You’ve already replaced me, huh?” (He won’t tell me where he’s staying.)
“No, I just have stuff to do. If not tomorrow, then on Saturday when I come to put my belongings in the garage.”
“That’s fine. I’m glad that you’re doing well.” (Not really.)
“It’s just one day at a time.”
My mom says that he’s still fucking with my head. His elusiveness as to his whereabouts is him trying to make me wonder if he’s staying with a woman or at least seeing one already. He ultimately needs someone to take care of him.
I couldn’t imagine myself going out on a date or having relations with someone right now.
I finally texted back, because I’ve always liked to have the last word.
“You’ll be much happier.”
I can’t show him any more of my pain or suffering, I think it feeds him somehow. I know that my first ex got off on hurting me and making me cry. I’m starting to think that he also secretly enjoys causing me emotional turmoil, perhaps it makes him feel like a real man, to hold the cards and deal them out as he sees fit.
I want him to believe that I’m doing great right now, even though I’m having mini anxiety attacks. I’m trying to take all of the great advice from everyone. I know that this is a process and that eventually, I’ll be better off.
Healthier, even.
I told my mom I wished that none of this had ever happened.
“Mer, IT DID.”
Yes, mom. It did.
And there ain’t nothing that I can fucking do about it but endure and try like hell not to bite when he tries to go fishing in my head again.
November 16, 2017 at 5:03 pm
It is a process and it sucks and I’m sorry you are going through this but you will be okay most likely he won’t be though
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 16, 2017 at 5:19 pm
❤
He's a great actor and a master manipulator. Any woman he may end up with…he'll use her up and try to destroy her too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
November 16, 2017 at 5:20 pm
Fucking douche
LikeLiked by 2 people
November 16, 2017 at 5:20 pm
LOL! Yes, that he is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 16, 2017 at 5:26 pm
Oh Mer. I’m sorry he’s messing with you. Because you are right, he is. He loves to make you miserable…why? Because it makes him feel strong. Your weak, he’s strong. You’ll miss him, he’ll miss the dog. The dog will get over it. They do, especially when they have you to love on them. YOU won’t get over it if you let him keep doing that. YOU set the rules, YOU set the guidelines. YOU keep the strength. It’s not a matter of who gets the upper hand. That’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about YOU keeping as much control of yourself as you can. Don’t let him control what you feel or what you do. He gets off on it. Just like my ex did. I learned quickly that if I set the rules, he was confused and weakened. Then I was able to get on with my life, even if he did stalk me for years. That was a whole different weirdness. Just put YOU first and foremost. Let him deal with what he created. ❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
November 16, 2017 at 5:52 pm
You know, Jackie…it absolutely amazes me that I never thought him capable of such things…each person I told back in July when all of this cheating shit came to light…T? No way! He fooled me, my mom, my aunt, my SIL, my brother. It reminds me of those people on the news…he was always such a nice guy, I can’t believe he murdered those people ect…narcissists can hide themselves for many years, I suppose. If that woman hadn’t sent me all of that info, I perhaps would still be in the dark.
No, I have to stay in control. I can’t allow him to fuck with me anymore. And the only thing left that he has is the dog, so why not use her to make me feel weak.
❤
LikeLike
November 16, 2017 at 6:04 pm
Oh, I understand! My ex had my family fooled too. He had them convinced I left him because I was having some kind of breakdown. I told them the only “breakdown” I had was finding out what a lying, cheating bastard he was. He manipulated everyone too. He was a believable liar. That’s why I can relate with you so well. I was there where you are now. And yes, he will use the dog. He will use anything and everything or one to do what he can do to make you doubt yourself. Don’t give him that weapon!
LikeLike
November 16, 2017 at 5:26 pm
Yup. I say do NOT even let him visit. It will be harder in the dog to get over his absence if he keeps showing up. It does sound like he will feed off the pain.
LikeLiked by 4 people
November 16, 2017 at 5:55 pm
Yes, I’ve been reading up on the subject. She’s stuck like glue to me now. I’m giving both dogs lots of extra love (and treats.)
She will end up seeing him Saturday when he puts his crap in the garage to store until he has his own place, but after that…I think visitation is a bad idea in the long run.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 16, 2017 at 5:57 pm
I know what I speak of on this one. If she is going to live with you, that HAS to be the last time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 16, 2017 at 6:00 pm
Yes, agreed.
When my dad passed away when I was 12, our dog would walk around the house all night looking for him, I remember hearing the click-clack of his nails on the floor. My mom said it took about a month or two before the dog finally gave up.
Animals grieve too, just like we do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 16, 2017 at 6:03 pm
They think in absolutes. Every time he comes over the dog will think it is for good. The dog will get over it with your love and affection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 16, 2017 at 6:05 pm
Thank you, Wulf. I appreciate your knowledge and support. I love my dogs and although it’s difficult for me to let them in and out for bathroom time, I know that I have enough love to help them through this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 16, 2017 at 6:07 pm
Yes you do. And they will love you unconditionally for it. At least this is something for which I can try to provide some support and advice
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 16, 2017 at 6:09 pm
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 16, 2017 at 5:31 pm
Damn, that was painful to even read, can’t imagine what you are going through. IT DID HAPPEN and you are allowed to feel ANY way you damn please. The jokes on him, because YOU will be the one who is much happier! I promise.~k.
LikeLiked by 3 people
November 16, 2017 at 6:02 pm
I’m not a hateful kind of person by nature…but I’m starting to think that maybe it would be a good idea for now to add him to the same list where my first ex is…on my hate list.
Grrr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 16, 2017 at 7:01 pm
It helps to be angry and dismissive in the beginning, like a year or two!
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 16, 2017 at 7:05 pm
I’ll try my fucking best. Each time he messes with me, I get angrier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 16, 2017 at 7:07 pm
It’s a mess no matter what. Sorry Mer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 16, 2017 at 7:08 pm
❤
LikeLike
November 16, 2017 at 5:55 pm
So sorry :(.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 16, 2017 at 5:56 pm
It’s alright…thank you. ❤
LikeLike
November 16, 2017 at 6:48 pm
Mer, hang in there I know from past experience he is feeding his ego at your expense hoping you are missing him. It was manipulative on his part to use your dog to stay in contact with you and mess with your head. You got this Mer, you are a strong woman and the days will get so much better! You deserve so much more!❤
LikeLike