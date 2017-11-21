I don’t have many words right now. I am exhausted, mentally and emotionally drained.

He moved his stuff out last night, but don’t worry, I had two of the strongest people I know with me, forming a sort of human shield against his asshat waves. (Perfect description, thanks Ali.)

I only lost it once while he was moving his belongings out to the garage, but I didn’t fucking cry.

It was undiluted, pure anger.

On my last post, Bojana and Wulf both left me a song. “Time for me to Fly” by REO Speedwagon and “My Love” by someone I’ve never heard of before, Kovacs.

Thank you both so much.

I’m sharing “My Love” today because the lyrics are perfect, Kovacs voice is perfect…well, you get the picture. Bojana, you’re wonderful for sharing her music with me.

It’s like a balm for my torn heart and weary soul right now.

My Love by Kovacs 2014

Babe don’t try to call

My heart is ticking and the show, just won’t wait

It’s strange, you couldn’t see it my way, hey now go

I pray for you to fall

The spark, has died and now you’re just too late

A shame, you’re knocking at the wrong gate, hey go home

Come what may, I won’t give away

My love, diamond rings and Chevrolets

My love, aces high and cigarettes

My love, faking all like Hollywood

My love, love, love

No way you’ll see me crawl

Like a shark I’ll be ripping you apart, and celebrate

With lots of champagne, you caught me on the wrong day, now you know

Come what may, I won’t give away

My love, see me dancing in the rain

My love, no more whiskey and cocaine

My love, ending all forbidden fruit

My love, love, love

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust

No you can’t amuse me, so leave you must

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust

If the spell won’t kill you, your ego does

My love, diamond rings and Chevrolets

My love, no more tears and no regrets

My love, time to lay the man to rest

My love, love, love

Music is detrimental to one’s healing process.

I’d like to ask you guys if you could share a “fuck off you cowardly piece of festering hamster shit” song for me to listen to.

Then I can compile a playlist when I’m feeling blue and shit.

