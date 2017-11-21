I don’t have many words right now. I am exhausted, mentally and emotionally drained.
He moved his stuff out last night, but don’t worry, I had two of the strongest people I know with me, forming a sort of human shield against his asshat waves. (Perfect description, thanks Ali.)
I only lost it once while he was moving his belongings out to the garage, but I didn’t fucking cry.
It was undiluted, pure anger.
On my last post, Bojana and Wulf both left me a song. “Time for me to Fly” by REO Speedwagon and “My Love” by someone I’ve never heard of before, Kovacs.
Thank you both so much.
I’m sharing “My Love” today because the lyrics are perfect, Kovacs voice is perfect…well, you get the picture. Bojana, you’re wonderful for sharing her music with me.
It’s like a balm for my torn heart and weary soul right now.
My Love by Kovacs 2014
Babe don’t try to call
My heart is ticking and the show, just won’t wait
It’s strange, you couldn’t see it my way, hey now go
I pray for you to fall
The spark, has died and now you’re just too late
A shame, you’re knocking at the wrong gate, hey go home
Come what may, I won’t give away
My love, diamond rings and Chevrolets
My love, aces high and cigarettes
My love, faking all like Hollywood
My love, love, love
No way you’ll see me crawl
Like a shark I’ll be ripping you apart, and celebrate
With lots of champagne, you caught me on the wrong day, now you know
Come what may, I won’t give away
My love, see me dancing in the rain
My love, no more whiskey and cocaine
My love, ending all forbidden fruit
My love, love, love
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust
No you can’t amuse me, so leave you must
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust
If the spell won’t kill you, your ego does
My love, diamond rings and Chevrolets
My love, no more tears and no regrets
My love, time to lay the man to rest
My love, love, love
Music is detrimental to one’s healing process.
I’d like to ask you guys if you could share a “fuck off you cowardly piece of festering hamster shit” song for me to listen to.
Then I can compile a playlist when I’m feeling blue and shit.
November 21, 2017 at 3:03 pm
My songs are all old school. 😉
November 21, 2017 at 3:05 pm
Nothing wrong with old school, Jackie my dear. 🙂
November 21, 2017 at 3:18 pm
True. I’ll have to see what I listened to way back then that helped…or hindered….or…lol
November 21, 2017 at 3:17 pm
Oh yeah…I gotcha covered…
The words aren’t entirely accurate for your situation, but the message is. Love you, Mer.
November 21, 2017 at 3:24 pm
I’m glad you like it so much. I do too. I think it perfectly describes all these mixed feelings you’re having and the shit you’re going thru.
Chin up, dear. I’ll pass; it has to. Now turn the volume up.
November 21, 2017 at 5:45 pm
I always liked this one by G. Love & Special Sauce (just flip the “she” to a “he” in your head and it should work just fine): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fc6OLmoa6LM
