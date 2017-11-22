Words that marginalize, are slanderous and hurtful to select individuals of the population are never to be tolerated! This is not what I am talking about in this post. Let’s get that out-of-the-way right up front! What I do want to discuss is the term ‘political correctness’ used for personal benefit or cause.

Lately, the push for political correctness has become a personal agenda that we pull out of our pocket when we need to get our wants and/or needs to be met. Political correctness is an overused, fall-back term to justify what a minority of the population deem appropriate for The majority of us. This so-called ‘politically correct’ group defines what is appropriate in our daily lives, our schools, even our churches. This is the group that demands separation of church and state yet expects government funding for such state benefits. This makes no sense.

Let’s look at the word, uncomfortable, as some of you reading this may be feeling right now. Let’s say a doctor asks us if we are in pain… “well, I’m uncomfortable.” Somehow this feels like an empowering, politically correct statement to you. To a doctor, this does not seem like a medical issue. Your underwear could be crawling up your butt crack and leaving you in an uncomfortable state. I know that was a bit crass but I need to make my point. Some words are supposed to be blunt so that others may acquire the proper understanding of your current situation.

If a doctor asks you if you are in pain, you better know what your answer is and as directly as you can, you respond to that question. That will be the difference between you getting adequate care or not. If you feel the need for empowerment at a doctor appointment, change your brand of underwear.

Do people with fibromyalgia have pain? Pain (noun) physical suffering or discomfort caused by illness or injury. Yes! Do they suffer from this pain? Suffering (noun) the state of undergoing pain, distress, or hardship. Yes!

Why has being in pain, and admitting to suffering from that pain somehow become politically incorrect? This is beyond my comprehension. I have a real diagnosis of a syndrome that causes pain and I suffer because of it. It is called Fibromyalgia Syndrome. I am not medically challenged, a victim of circumstance, or a survivor of a disease. I have a chronic syndrome that causes pain and suffering. Blunt. To the point. I need medical help to deal with my pain and suffering. I feel no less empowered for seeking medical help because I am busy building my life, with the tools I need, to lead my best life as a woman with Fibromyalgia Syndrome.

