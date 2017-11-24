I’ve been waiting for a hysterical breakdown since Monday night, ever since the asshat officially moved out and gave me his house key.
But so far, besides my eyes welling up for a minute on the way home from my brothers yesterday, I’ve been mostly mellow.
Maybe too mellow. Is there such a thing? I don’t know. The feeling is so foreign to me. I’m not an expert, far from it.
I know that I’ve been holding onto something that’s been dead for a long time.
It’s probably not a good thing when you can be in the same room with someone and still feel lonely, huh?
It wasn’t always like that, though. When he asked me to marry him back in 2009, after 7 years together, I was convinced that I was in love with him. He never hit me, called me names or abused me sexually like my first ex. Sure, he didn’t seem to have the same moral code as I did and there were things about his past that I didn’t feel comfortable with. He was stricter with my daughter than I liked, but I adapted myself to fit around his sharp edges.
I thought that I could fucking live the rest of my life with someone who had a difficult time displaying empathy.
Yeah, that’s not gonna happen again. Hell no.
I thanked the woman who started the dominos falling by bringing his filthy sex ad and proof that he was pursuing her with his wang selfies to my attention.
I think of it now as a catalyst, the gigantic shove required for me to finally say screw this shit, I’m done.
I’m not foolish enough to think that I’m already over it. Depression is one of the 5 stages of grief and all of that. I’ll face it with my middle finger raised up in a grandiose fuck you salute.
I want my life back. It’s still not too late.
November 24, 2017 at 6:28 pm
To this untrained person, I am sensing a healthy reflection of things. I don’t see how that can be bad. Yes your pendulum will continue to swing. But I think you are in a better spot than you thought you would be. Just my .02 for now.
LikeLike
November 24, 2017 at 6:28 pm
“I can only note that the past is beautiful because one never realizes an emotion at the time. It expands later, and thus we don’t have complete emotions about the present, only about the past.”
― Virginia Woolf
LikeLike
November 24, 2017 at 6:31 pm
Yeah, get your life back while you still can. Abuse is nothing to mess with. I’m here for you.
LikeLike
November 24, 2017 at 6:40 pm
I think you realized way deep inside that you were lonely with him and that if he left, yeah, you might hurt because you regret it not working out. But…..you were ready for it for a while now, that’s why you feel like you do. He left you years ago, Mer. You knew this, you KNOW this…..now you just have to finish healing and begin being you again. It’s how I felt when I left my ex. Sure, there were times when my eyes would fill up, not for him exactly, for the life we could have had if he hadn’t been such an asshat. ❤
LikeLike
November 24, 2017 at 7:25 pm
You got this Mer! Eyes wide open damn it! ~k. ❤
LikeLike
November 24, 2017 at 7:33 pm
My last relationship ended without tears,no tantrums no nothing….it was weird, but it felt right, maybe it was meant to end. Our last night together we made love (not had sex) and it was actually beautiful, We just basically went on with our lives without each other, I was a bit sad but glad all at the same time. He got engaged about 3 months later and within the year he married her….(he had been seeing her while still with me and broke up with me over the phone). It hurt but I didn’t let it destroy me… Be strong girl! ❤
LikeLike