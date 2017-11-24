I’ve been waiting for a hysterical breakdown since Monday night, ever since the asshat officially moved out and gave me his house key.

But so far, besides my eyes welling up for a minute on the way home from my brothers yesterday, I’ve been mostly mellow.

Maybe too mellow. Is there such a thing? I don’t know. The feeling is so foreign to me. I’m not an expert, far from it.

I know that I’ve been holding onto something that’s been dead for a long time.

It’s probably not a good thing when you can be in the same room with someone and still feel lonely, huh?

It wasn’t always like that, though. When he asked me to marry him back in 2009, after 7 years together, I was convinced that I was in love with him. He never hit me, called me names or abused me sexually like my first ex. Sure, he didn’t seem to have the same moral code as I did and there were things about his past that I didn’t feel comfortable with. He was stricter with my daughter than I liked, but I adapted myself to fit around his sharp edges.

I thought that I could fucking live the rest of my life with someone who had a difficult time displaying empathy.

Yeah, that’s not gonna happen again. Hell no.

I thanked the woman who started the dominos falling by bringing his filthy sex ad and proof that he was pursuing her with his wang selfies to my attention.

I think of it now as a catalyst, the gigantic shove required for me to finally say screw this shit, I’m done.

I’m not foolish enough to think that I’m already over it. Depression is one of the 5 stages of grief and all of that. I’ll face it with my middle finger raised up in a grandiose fuck you salute.

I want my life back. It’s still not too late.

