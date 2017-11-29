Do you ever get yourself so far backed in the corner your only option is to come out swinging or lose the battle? This was my LIFE! With a career in corrections, you can’t risk a lost battle, not even one rule not being followed! I was ‘in it’ to ‘win it’ e-v-e-r-y-t-i-m-e. That is what a Director of a State Work Release does. I made grown men follow the rules of release from incarceration for work. I did this without bars, guns, or a specialized take-down team. I did have an unbelievable staff that was skilled, de-escalation machines! Every battle was won at that work release, we couldn’t worry about the war.

I am not that person anymore. I am not the head bitch in charge. (Hey, you gain power in the workplace you’re given pet names!) But sometimes I feel like it. A hamster on a wheel running faster than the other hamsters on their wheels because I have to try to win every battle. This is usually when my ‘better judgment’ is on vacation. When I am trying to know everything, be first in every race, complete all tasks before anyone else … my health gives up on me. Every goal that was close to completion has to be re-started. Every battle that was won has to be fought again. I repeat this behavior time and again. This is not the thought process or behavior of a sane woman! (Yes, I said that.)

I have come to terms with the fact that I am repeating behaviors that hurt me. I had been sidelined for so long due to pancreas problems a few years back it feels good to be back in the game. I am hungry for life again! Being chronically ill and repeating behaviors that physically and mentally put me at risk for a severe set back is irrational. But I seem to live in an irrational state of mind at times. Just recently, I got a wake-up call.

I had a little health scare a few weeks back with a pancreas flare-up. Was that my wake-up call? Nope. I went 48 hours with no sleep in a manageable but painful state, wake-up call? No! I was forgetting to eat and couldn’t spell simple words. Wake-up call? No way and god I hoped I was losing some weight! Finally, a friend asked me, “when was the last time you let the little girl inside out to play?” I thought what the hell has she taken? Did I need to call the paramedics? So, since my friend always seemed to have it together I thought, I’ll play along. “I can’t find the little monster.” Her response? “Well, you need to spend some time with her.” What in the hell was wrong with her? I started backtracking our messages to each other. There had to be a clue. I was on point the whole time … book … outline of book changes … book cover changes … group … group member requests … my friend had tried to change the topic twice to just have a nice conversation, I never got off topic. I was like a dog with a bone! Wake-up call? Check!

That afternoon, I went to my book bag to grab a Zentangle book … time to do something I enjoyed! There was a cobweb in my book bag. I had so many sketchbooks and notebooks jammed in there I had to pull everything out to find one book I wanted. It wasn’t there. Well, time to organize! No! Find the little girl… I have other craft books! But I wanted the ONE I couldn’t find. (Well there was the little girl’s attitude.) I picked up a sketchbook and a different pattern book and went to complete a Zentangle. I couldn’t choose a design and when I would begin I would nod off and wreck my piece. I had a good cry while simultaneously falling asleep. I got up after my cry/nap and ate some real food instead of a protein bar. Then I ate some red licorice. I was back. My ‘better judgment’ was back from vacation. I sat down on the sofa feeling relieved. I would do my best to do battle no more but focus on the war. Under the coffee table was the ONE Zentangle book I was searching for so I grabbed my sketchbook and Zentangled!

Live your best life!

~Kim

http:www.itrippedoverastone.com

Advertisements