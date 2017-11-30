At the age of nineteen
moving in slow motion
she slid the blade across
her bare arm, saw the pucker
of skin start to seep dark red
dripping down until it splattered
on her bed sheet, an amoeba shaped
coppery, salty teardrop, spreading
taking over each cotton fiber
like a predator, not knowing yet that
she’ll soon become their prey
Writing for me is a sort of self therapy and something that I have loved to do since I was young.
I write about many things such as fibromylagia, chronic pain and depression. Sometimes, I also make an attempt at being funny.
November 30, 2017 at 2:39 pm
That’s some deep shit, love. ((Hugs))
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 30, 2017 at 2:44 pm
❤
