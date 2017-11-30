bloody-period-stain-on-bed-sheets

At the age of nineteen

moving in slow motion

she slid the blade across

her bare arm, saw the pucker

of skin start to seep dark red

dripping down until it splattered

on her bed sheet, an amoeba shaped

coppery, salty teardrop, spreading

taking over each cotton fiber

like a predator, not knowing yet that

she’ll soon become their prey

