Writing for me is a sort of self therapy and something that I have loved to do since I was young.
I write about many things such as fibromylagia, chronic pain and depression. Sometimes, I also make an attempt at being funny.
photography, uncategorized
a rare selfie, being pretencious, personal
December 1, 2017 at 7:51 pm
Very pretty face. The smile will come back, and be even more beautiful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
December 1, 2017 at 7:56 pm
I hope so, Wonder Twin. Thank you.
LikeLike
December 1, 2017 at 8:48 pm
Nice pic! You have amazing eyes.
December 1, 2017 at 8:51 pm
There you are!
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 5,685 other followers
Create a free website or blog at WordPress.com.
Up ↑
December 1, 2017 at 7:51 pm
Very pretty face. The smile will come back, and be even more beautiful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
December 1, 2017 at 7:56 pm
I hope so, Wonder Twin. Thank you.
LikeLike
December 1, 2017 at 8:48 pm
Nice pic! You have amazing eyes.
LikeLike
December 1, 2017 at 8:51 pm
There you are!
LikeLike