I found out Monday evening that my soon-to-be-ex husband has been having an affair with a woman a couple of towns over for two years.
I’ll be honest…before this info came to my attention (a friend of the woman told me via good old Facebook) I still harbored tepid feelings for him.
But now, I loathe him entirely. I am getting a divorce ASAP. I wash my hands of him, disgusting fucking pig that he is. I’m also getting myself checked for STD’s because we did have some sexual contact, albeit not intercourse.
I have a cold, cold heart.
This news changes everything. He denied ever having actually stuck his dick in the mashed potatoes, but I should have realized that he was lying.
Guess what he said when I called him soon after I found out?
“Well, we’re separated now, so it doesn’t matter anymore.”
This is the sexually depraved fuckwit that I’ve been sharing my life with for 15 years.
But, I’m going to be okay, you guys. I have so much GOOD in my life, it’s all mine for the taking.
And all he’ll ever have is his overactive penis and his own sorry ass lies that I think he actually believes. I feel bad for the next woman that he sucks into his web of debauchery and chaos. (Sort of.)
I am free of him now, for good. He will never manipulate me again, let him do that shit to someone else. My daughter made me delete and block his phone number, she’s been so strong through all of this deplorable mess.
I’M DONE.
December 6, 2017 at 2:52 pm
Go forth and kick ass, Mer.
December 6, 2017 at 2:54 pm
Yes. Will do, Paul.
December 6, 2017 at 2:58 pm
Nobody needs that kind of B.S. in their life, glad you broomed him.
December 6, 2017 at 2:59 pm
I hope his dick falls off.
December 6, 2017 at 3:26 pm
Sounds like it already did…he’s dickless!
December 6, 2017 at 3:36 pm
Indeed so.
December 6, 2017 at 3:27 pm
Sending you hugs and strength!
P.S I need that heart 😂
December 6, 2017 at 3:38 pm
Thank you, Ava. ❤
I know! But no way I am paying 10 bucks for an ice cube mold. LOL
December 6, 2017 at 3:31 pm
Buh-bye!~k.
December 6, 2017 at 3:39 pm
Don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya. Ugh.
December 6, 2017 at 3:42 pm
Well, damn it. Wish I lived closer, Mer. We’d go do something fun together. Damn it. I would hope he regrets the rest of his life…but unfortunately, men like him don’t care what others think of him. Big hugs, girl. Love sent to ya. ❤
December 6, 2017 at 3:58 pm
We could paint the town pink! 🙂
Thank you, Jackie. I wish that we lived closer too, why does the world have to be so big? ❤
I hope nothing good for him, which is against my nature, but in his case, I'll make an exception.
December 6, 2017 at 4:21 pm
Pink is about it. I think we are beyond red. LOL Hell, I would settle for soft yellow even. 😉
December 6, 2017 at 4:29 pm
Haha!! 😉
December 6, 2017 at 3:57 pm
And don’t let him see the dogs either….ever again.
December 6, 2017 at 4:03 pm
Hell no. If he comes to the door, I am calling the police.
December 6, 2017 at 4:05 pm
Or ask for a restraining order; it’ll be less painful for everybody (esp. the dogs).
December 6, 2017 at 4:08 pm
Yeah, I’ve been contemplating doing that.
December 6, 2017 at 4:24 pm
Don’t dwell on it too long though.
December 6, 2017 at 4:27 pm
I’ll be meeting with a lawyer very soon. Until then, I’m just going to wait before I make any decisions like that.
Thank you, Bojana. I love your name, by the way.
December 6, 2017 at 4:32 pm
The pronunciation is like in Boyana. It means struggle/warrior. Go figure.
December 6, 2017 at 4:35 pm
It suits you. My name is Merry and people assume that I was born on Christmas.
My birthday is in August.
December 6, 2017 at 4:56 pm
A very happy name.
December 6, 2017 at 4:36 pm
I am so sorry – betrayal so bitter and hurtful. Your best revenge is to live well and happy without him.
December 6, 2017 at 4:38 pm
Yes, I agree. Ridding myself and my daughter of his toxic influence has already been a positive thing.
Thank you.
December 6, 2017 at 5:21 pm
🤗
You are a strong woman. He likely won’t ever change and you deserve so much more.
December 6, 2017 at 7:10 pm
Mer, my heart hurts for you. You have a warm heart and are a funny, talented, beautiful woman! I am so sorry that this selfish manchild betrayed the vows he made – ya know, the “cherish and foresaking all others” promise…
My LAST husband thought the “in sickness and health” vow meant I would take care of him, dragging his drunk body off the kitchen floor – but when I was diagnosed with a chronic pain syndrome, he decided I needed to get out (if I was unwilling to share my meds).
I have been following your blog for a few months, and can see how much you are loved. Be Merry, Mer!
December 6, 2017 at 10:18 pm
Mer, you are absolutely going to be ok. I’ve been following you for ages and I don’t doubt that for a second. Not one. Hugs!
December 6, 2017 at 10:22 pm
He never ceases to amaze me with his diddling! What a slime bucket! Get the divorce soon, and never let him near you, your daughter or dogs again! ((hugs))
