I found out Monday evening that my soon-to-be-ex husband has been having an affair with a woman a couple of towns over for two years.

I’ll be honest…before this info came to my attention (a friend of the woman told me via good old Facebook) I still harbored tepid feelings for him.

But now, I loathe him entirely. I am getting a divorce ASAP. I wash my hands of him, disgusting fucking pig that he is. I’m also getting myself checked for STD’s because we did have some sexual contact, albeit not intercourse.

I have a cold, cold heart.

This news changes everything. He denied ever having actually stuck his dick in the mashed potatoes, but I should have realized that he was lying.

Guess what he said when I called him soon after I found out?

“Well, we’re separated now, so it doesn’t matter anymore.”

This is the sexually depraved fuckwit that I’ve been sharing my life with for 15 years.

But, I’m going to be okay, you guys. I have so much GOOD in my life, it’s all mine for the taking.

And all he’ll ever have is his overactive penis and his own sorry ass lies that I think he actually believes. I feel bad for the next woman that he sucks into his web of debauchery and chaos. (Sort of.)

I am free of him now, for good. He will never manipulate me again, let him do that shit to someone else. My daughter made me delete and block his phone number, she’s been so strong through all of this deplorable mess.

I’M DONE.

Advertisements