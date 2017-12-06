This is a question I am often asked. If there is a God, why does he let bad things happen? The God I know, that I worship, that I call my Father does not make bad things happen. He is incapable of making bad things happen because God is Love. My Father wraps his arms around me when bad things happen and comforts me. God may have a plan for our lives but there is this one little thing called free will. You choose your path. Don’t blame your left turn on God when he gave you the opportunity to take that right turn.

I lost a brother who was just a young man with cancer. At one point during the last days of his life, he asked me what he did wrong to make God hate him? Prone to crying during these last days with him, I knew this was why I was placed in his room at that moment. You see we all have things to learn in this life, at that moment it was to comfort my dying brother, not cry for my loss. I explained to him that God loved him, God would never hurt him. Our bodies were fallible and a certain cell that was supposed to split a certain way did not do what it was supposed to do. This cell was sick. This sick cell made another sick cell and another until it turned into the cancer that he now had. My brother finally understood God wasn’t punishing him. God was giving him the strength to be on this earth with us these final days but he would not be saved, he would be going to Heaven.

My brother was Korean, we adopted him at age nine. We added the 8th to our family of 7. My mom said she believed we had enough love for one more and we did indeed have enough. He always had a language barrier and this would follow him into adulthood. He tended to be a bit naive but was always so smiley. He had a heart of gold but oh did he love to tease! He was a terror to me and my little sister growing up! But then a big smile would come, his face would light up and all was forgiven. God didn’t make my brother get cancer, his human body failed him. God did comfort Kory and all of us as Kory finally passed on August 18, 2003, holding our Dad’s hand.

Why did God give us illnesses? Chronic syndromes? Chronic conditions? He didn’t. For some reason, that car accident, flu, traumatic event, hereditary gene… for some reason, something went wrong. Your little human body just couldn’t handle it and you ended up with a chronic condition. You were given nothing harmful by God but he is available if you find yourself needing strength!

We are all so busy trying to pray enough, take the right medication, go to enough physical therapy, we forget to LIVE! We forget it is not our job to JUDGE! Who is right, who is wrong? Christians can’t decide who is Christian enough. The Jewish can’t decide who is Jewish enough. I won’t start with the Muslim faith because I know nothing about it but I bought a Quran and I am going to learn about it. I am sure they have their finger-pointing as well. For the rest of the faiths, be they Christian or not, who is better than…? Is there a best in Wicca or is there a better atheist than another? Do atheists have a “better than” category? (And thank you for reading this much if you are not Christian I realize it was a pretty big title to start with!)

I don’t have all the answers. Sometimes I wish I did but I think I’m glad I don’t! So I would like to leave you with this, it all comes down to one answer for all of life’s questions.

Live your best life!

~Kim

https://itrippedoverastone.com

Advertisements